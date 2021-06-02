Another Cruise Line Receives Green Light From CDC for Test Cruises

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is the latest cruise line to receive a green light to sail a simulated voyage this month.

Following all requirements outlined in the CDC’s Framework for Conditional Sailing Order, a closed-group test cruise will include a full evaluation of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s cleanliness and safety protocols.

A small, private group of pre-selected, fully vaccinated passengers will join a group of fully vaccinated crew members onboard Grand Classica, departing June 25 for a two-night round-trip cruise from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island. The sailing will simulate all aspects of the onboard experience, including dining, entertainment, leisure activities and shore excursions.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line plans to resume sailing July 2, 2021 and is currently accepting bookings on its website.

The family owned and operated boutique cruise line anticipates earning CDC approval to cruise on the July 2nd date following this month’s simulated sailing.