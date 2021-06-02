Cruise News Another Cruise Line Receives Green Light From CDC for Test Cruises

Another Cruise Line Receives Green Light From CDC for Test Cruises

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is the latest cruise line to receive a green light to sail a simulated voyage this month.

Following all requirements outlined in the CDC’s Framework for Conditional Sailing Order, a closed-group test cruise will include a full evaluation of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s cleanliness and safety protocols.

A small, private group of pre-selected, fully vaccinated passengers will join a group of fully vaccinated crew members onboard Grand Classica, departing June 25 for a two-night round-trip cruise from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island. The sailing will simulate all aspects of the onboard experience, including dining, entertainment, leisure activities and shore excursions.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line plans to resume sailing July 2, 2021 and is currently accepting bookings on its website.

The family owned and operated boutique cruise line anticipates earning CDC approval to cruise on the July 2nd date following this month’s simulated sailing.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Azamara Announces First Cruises on Azamara Onward

Ben Souza -
Azamara has unveiled 22 new cruises for the fourth cruise ship that is joining their fleet, Azamara Onward. Scheduled to set sail in spring 2022...

Another Cruise Line Receives Green Light From CDC for Test Cruises

Ben Souza -
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is the latest cruise line to receive a green light to sail a simulated voyage this month. Following all requirements outlined...
