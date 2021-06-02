Azamara Announces First Cruises on Azamara Onward

Azamara has unveiled 22 new cruises for the fourth cruise ship that is joining their fleet, Azamara Onward.



Scheduled to set sail in spring 2022 for its inaugural season, Azamara will offer guests the opportunity to join Azamara Onward’s maiden and christening voyage, starting in Monte Carlo and concluding in Venice.

Azamara Onward will push forward the future of Destination Immersion experiences with half of its voyages being Country-Intensive itineraries, allowing more time to explore a single country’s hidden gems, and 85 late nights and 21 overnight stays in multiple cities across Europe.

The cruise ship’s inaugural deployment will unveil a series of exotic voyages ranging from 7- to 15-nights, where guests can uncover the mysteries of the Black Sea during a visit to Constanta or the famous Potemkin Stairs of Odessa.

In addition, enjoy an exceptional PerryGolf Mediterranean voyage and a new selection of land explorations, including an AzAmazing Journey in Greece and another in Cappadocia, along with voyages throughout Croatia, Italy, Istanbul, Spain and more.

Starting today, Azamara will offer all Onward travelers a complimentary Experience More Essentials Package, which includes a $300 Shore Excursion Onboard Credit, unlimited Wi-Fi for one device, and a Premium Beverage Package for two on select staterooms and suites when booked by July 16, 2021.

To provide peace of mind when planning, Azamara enhanced their Cruise with Confidence program, giving guests the flexibility to change to any sailing through April 30, 2022, if booked by July 31, 2021.

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion experiences. Presently with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world, and an additional fourth ship scheduled to join the fleet in 2022. The boutique-style ships allow them to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, less-visited hidden gems.

Azamara’s commitment to creating immersive experiences allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, exclusive cultural events and more.