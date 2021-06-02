Disney Cruise Line Approved for Test Sailing

Disney Cruise Line is the second cruise line to be approved by the CDC to sail a simulated voyage on one of their cruise ships. This marks an important step in Disney restarting cruises from U.S. ports.



The CDC approved Disney to sail a simulated voyage on Disney Dream from June 29 to July 1. The cruise ship will sail from Port Canaveral with volunteer passengers. While onboard, the passengers will test the cruise line’s newly developed health and safety protocols.

The protocols are essential to cruising responsibly, and Disney Cruise Line is committed to making vacation dreams come true as they prioritize the wellbeing of all who step aboard their ships.

Simulated voyages are Phase 2B in the CDC’s Framework for Conditional Sail Order. Phase 3 is receiving a Conditional Sailing Certification with Phase 4 being restricted passenger voyages from U.S. ports.

Disney Cruise Line is the second cruise line to receive approval to sail a test cruise. Royal Caribbean received approval to sail a simulated voyage on Freedom of the Seas on June 20-22.

The simulated voyages are required by the CDC when a cruise line is not requiring passengers to be vaccinated.