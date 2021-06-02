Cruise News Disney Cruise Line Disney Cruise Line Approved for Test Sailing

Disney Cruise Line Approved for Test Sailing

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsDisney Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Disney Cruise Line is the second cruise line to be approved by the CDC to sail a simulated voyage on one of their cruise ships.  This marks an important step in Disney restarting cruises from U.S. ports.

The CDC approved Disney to sail a simulated voyage on Disney Dream from June 29 to July 1. The cruise ship will sail from Port Canaveral with volunteer passengers.  While onboard, the passengers will test the cruise line’s newly developed health and safety protocols.

The protocols are essential to cruising responsibly, and Disney Cruise Line is committed to making vacation dreams come true as they prioritize the wellbeing of all who step aboard their ships.

Simulated voyages are Phase 2B in the CDC’s Framework for Conditional Sail Order.  Phase 3 is receiving a Conditional Sailing Certification with Phase 4 being restricted passenger voyages from U.S. ports.

Sponsored Links

Disney Cruise Line is the second cruise line to receive approval to sail a test cruise.  Royal Caribbean received approval to sail a simulated voyage on Freedom of the Seas on June 20-22.

The simulated voyages are required by the CDC when a cruise line is not requiring passengers to be vaccinated.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Disney Cruise Line Disney Cruise Line Approved for Test Sailing
Previous articleSilversea Cruises Adds New Sailings in July
Next articleAnother Cruise Line Receives Green Light From CDC for Test Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

Disney Cruise Line

Disney’s New Cruise Ship Will Have First Funnel Suite

Ben Souza -
Disney Cruise Line's newest cruise ship debuting in 2022, Disney Wish, will have a first of its kind suite located in one of the...
Read more
Disney Cruise Line

Why Disney Wish Will Be the Ultimate Cruise Ship for Families

Ben Souza -
Disney Cruise Line has announced additional details on Disney Wish and the vessel is primed to be the ultimate cruise ship for families when...
Read more
Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line Unveils New Concept for Disney Wish

Ben Souza -
As Disney Cruise Line nears the big reveal for features that will be on their next new cruise ship Disney Wish, the cruise line...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,071FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Disney Cruise Line

Disney’s New Cruise Ship Will Have First Funnel Suite

Ben Souza -
Disney Cruise Line's newest cruise ship debuting in 2022, Disney Wish, will have a first of its kind suite located in one of the...
Read more
Disney Cruise Line

Why Disney Wish Will Be the Ultimate Cruise Ship for Families

Ben Souza -
Disney Cruise Line has announced additional details on Disney Wish and the vessel is primed to be the ultimate cruise ship for families when...
Read more
Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line Unveils New Concept for Disney Wish

Ben Souza -
As Disney Cruise Line nears the big reveal for features that will be on their next new cruise ship Disney Wish, the cruise line...
Read more
Disney Cruise Line

Disney’s New Cruise Ship Reaches Construction Milestone

Ben Souza -
Disney Cruise Line's next new cruise ship, Disney Wish, reached a key construction milestone this week when the keel was laid for the new...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Azamara Announces First Cruises on Azamara Onward

Ben Souza -
Azamara has unveiled 22 new cruises for the fourth cruise ship that is joining their fleet, Azamara Onward. Scheduled to set sail in spring 2022...

Another Cruise Line Receives Green Light From CDC for Test Cruises

Ben Souza -
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is the latest cruise line to receive a green light to sail a simulated voyage this month. Following all requirements outlined...
© 2011-2020, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share