Another Cruise Line Adds Deal or No Deal on Their Ships

Holland America Line is the latest cruise line to add the popular TV game show Deal or No Deal on their ships.

Deal or No Deal is now available to play on 85 cruise ships including nine from Holland America Line.

Deal or No Deal invites contestants on stage to deal for cash, and what makes this game unique is that everyone in the audience also gets to play along for a chance to win big, including a free cruise.

The program will run once or twice per cruise and will be hosted on the World Stage or Rolling Stone Lounge, depending on the Holland America Line ship.

“With the growing demand for entertainment options, Deal or No Deal is a perfect addition to Holland America’s offerings.” Aaron Silverberg, SVP of Entertainment, TimePlay.

“We’re excited to add this brand to add this program to our lineup and we look forward to guests enjoying this interactive game,” said Daniel Materassi, senior vice president of guest commerce for Holland America Line.