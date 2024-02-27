Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Hosting Star Trek Cruise in 2025

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship will host the 8th annual Star Trek: The Cruise in 2025 as Star Trek celebrates the 30th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager.



The Star Trek fan cruise will depart on Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas on February 23, 2025 from Miami, Florida. The ship will visit Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Belize during the week long cruise.

It will feature Star Trek-themed shows, events, activities and parties every day and night, along with extraordinary performances by iconic actors and opportunities to interact with them like nowhere else in the universe.

Voyager crew members Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Robert Beltran, Robert Picardo and Roxann Dawson together, with additional stars from Voyager and the extended franchise will be joining the cruise.

Sponsored Links



The cruise is under license by Paramount Consumer Products and will offer immersive Star Trek experiences like:

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

One-of-a-kind nightly shows presented by Star Trek actors

Star-studded panel discussions

Star Trek movies and episodes at the pool deck

Costume parties and cosplay competitions

More than a dozen bars, restaurants, clubs and lounges will get a Federation Refit to create the ultimate Star Trek un-conventional voyage

Prices for Star Trek: The Cruise start at $2,400 per person (for an inside cabin) for the week long Caribbean cruise. This price includes admission to all performances, interviews, parties and meals and is based on double occupancy.

Ocean view rooms start at $2,810 per person with balcony cabins starting at $3,460 per person. Payment plans are available in monthly installments. Active and retired U.S. Military will receive a 5% discount.

“We’ve been planning our Voyager celebration for quite some time and are thrilled to share the news with Star Trek fans,” says Chris Hearing, Partner and Executive Director of Theme Cruises at Entertainment Cruise Productions. “It will be a truly special experience for our guests to see so many of Voyager’s crew members on Star Trek: The Cruise VIII.”

You can visit StarTrekTheCruise.com for more information.