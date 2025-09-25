shore excursions
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesAll-Inclusive Celebrity River Cruises Opens Bookings to the General Public

All-Inclusive Celebrity River Cruises Opens Bookings to the General Public

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises

After priority bookings sold out in just six minutes, bookings on Celebrity River Cruises open to the general public for the first time.

Celebrity River Cruises

Seven-night cruises on Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker in 2027 are now open for bookings. These are the first two of 10 river ships from Celebrity Cruises.

Celebrity River Cruises has announced 33 seven-night cruises on the Rhine and Danube for 2027, their first year of offering river cruises.

The ships will have eight restaurants and bars with five different cabin options to choose from.

They will also feature revolutionary open decks and have the most useable outdoor space of any river ships in Europe.

There will be a top-deck bar and grille and the first ever cantilevered dining pods.

In the aft of the ship, there will be an infinity pool that will offer great views as you sail through Europe.

Celebrity River Cruises Exterior Aft View
Celebrity River Cruises exterior aft view with a pool

The following is included in all cruise fares on Celebrity River Cruises:

  • All dining
  • All drinks
  • WiFi
  • A shore excursion in every port

You can take a first look at these brand new ships from Celebrity River Cruises here.

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said the following:

“We are thrilled to open remaining inventory on 2027 Celebrity River Cruises sailings, following Priority Booking Access selling out earlier this month in just six minutes.

“The response to the innovative design and unmatched experience Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker will deliver has been overwhelmingly positive. Guests are going to love sailing Europe’s Rhine and Danube rivers The Celebrity Way on our fleet of elevated, cutting-edge ships.”

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesAll-Inclusive Celebrity River Cruises Opens Bookings to the General Public
Previous article
MSC Poesia to Receive Major Upgrades, Including MSC Yacht Club
Next article
Virgin Adding New Cruise Fares, Separating Gratuities and Changing WiFi

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved