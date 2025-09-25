All-Inclusive Celebrity River Cruises Opens Bookings to the General Public

After priority bookings sold out in just six minutes, bookings on Celebrity River Cruises open to the general public for the first time.

Seven-night cruises on Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker in 2027 are now open for bookings. These are the first two of 10 river ships from Celebrity Cruises.

Celebrity River Cruises has announced 33 seven-night cruises on the Rhine and Danube for 2027, their first year of offering river cruises.

The ships will have eight restaurants and bars with five different cabin options to choose from.

They will also feature revolutionary open decks and have the most useable outdoor space of any river ships in Europe.

There will be a top-deck bar and grille and the first ever cantilevered dining pods.

In the aft of the ship, there will be an infinity pool that will offer great views as you sail through Europe.

The following is included in all cruise fares on Celebrity River Cruises:

All dining

All drinks

WiFi

A shore excursion in every port

You can take a first look at these brand new ships from Celebrity River Cruises here.

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said the following:

“We are thrilled to open remaining inventory on 2027 Celebrity River Cruises sailings, following Priority Booking Access selling out earlier this month in just six minutes.

“The response to the innovative design and unmatched experience Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker will deliver has been overwhelmingly positive. Guests are going to love sailing Europe’s Rhine and Danube rivers The Celebrity Way on our fleet of elevated, cutting-edge ships.”