First Look at Celebrity Cruises’ New River Ships

Celebrity Cruises opened priority bookings today for their new river cruise line that launches in 2027. Due to unprecedented demand, early access to Celebrity River Cruises 2027 sailings sold out in just six minutes.

Celebrity River Cruises will consist of a fleet of 10 river ships and even though priority booking access is sold out, remaining 2027 inventory will open to the general public later this month.

The cruise line has announced 33 week-long cruises on the Rhine and Danube rivers that will take guest through the heart of Europe.

The following is included in all cruise fares on Celebrity River Cruises:

All dining

All drinks

WiFi

A shore excursion in every port

The ships will have eight restaurants and bars and will be the only river ships that offer 24/7 dining.

Here is a first look at these new river cruise ships from Celebrity River Cruises.

Here’s a look at a couple of the public spaces on board Celebrity River Cruises.

Celebrity River Cruises will offer a variety of staterooms to choose from that include traditional balconies, infinite balcony, river view and suites.

Celebrity Cruises Captain’s Club members’ loyalty tiers extend to river vacations, giving guests access to new and different rewards, recognition, and elevated experiences from ship to shore.

Members can earn 8 to 18 points per night on river vacations, with more details on tier benefits to be shared in 2026.

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Celebrity River Cruises ships will be the most innovative on the river, with a patent-pending industry-leading design that offers more space to vacation while bringing guests even closer to destinations.

“With about half of our guests having experienced or intending to take a river cruise, we know guests are going to love sailing Europe’s Rhine and Danube rivers The Celebrity Way on our fleet of elevated, cutting-edge ships.”