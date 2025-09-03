shore excursions
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesFirst Look at Celebrity Cruises' New River Ships

First Look at Celebrity Cruises’ New River Ships

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises opened priority bookings today for their new river cruise line that launches in 2027. Due to unprecedented demand, early access to Celebrity River Cruises 2027 sailings sold out in just six minutes.

Celebrity River Cruises

Celebrity River Cruises will consist of a fleet of 10 river ships and even though priority booking access is sold out, remaining 2027 inventory will open to the general public later this month.

The cruise line has announced 33 week-long cruises on the Rhine and Danube rivers that will take guest through the heart of Europe.

celebrity river cruises

The following is included in all cruise fares on Celebrity River Cruises:

  • All dining
  • All drinks
  • WiFi
  • A shore excursion in every port

The ships will have eight restaurants and bars and will be the only river ships that offer 24/7 dining.

Here is a first look at these new river cruise ships from Celebrity River Cruises.

Celebrity River Cruises Exterior Aft View
Celebrity River Cruises exterior aft view with a pool

Here’s a look at a couple of the public spaces on board Celebrity River Cruises.

river lounge
Celebrity River Cruises Lounge
Celebrity River Cruises Cafe Al Bacio
Celebrity River Cruises Cafe Al Bacio

Celebrity River Cruises will offer a variety of staterooms to choose from that include traditional balconies, infinite balcony, river view and suites.

Celebrity-River-Cruises_Infinite-Balcony
Infinite Balcony
Celebrity River Cruises Balcony Stateroom Exterior View
Celebrity River Cruises Balcony Stateroom Exterior View
Celebrity River Cruises River View Stateroom
Celebrity River Cruises River View Stateroom
Celebrity River Cruises Vista Balcony Suite Exterior View
Celebrity River Cruises Vista Balcony Suite Exterior View
Celebrity River Cruises Vista Balcony Suite Bathroom
Celebrity River Cruises Vista Balcony Suite Bathroom

Celebrity Cruises Captain’s Club members’ loyalty tiers extend to river vacations, giving guests access to new and different rewards, recognition, and elevated experiences from ship to shore.

Members can earn 8 to 18 points per night on river vacations, with more details on tier benefits to be shared in 2026.

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Celebrity River Cruises ships will be the most innovative on the river, with a patent-pending industry-leading design that offers more space to vacation while bringing guests even closer to destinations.

“With about half of our guests having experienced or intending to take a river cruise, we know guests are going to love sailing Europe’s Rhine and Danube rivers The Celebrity Way on our fleet of elevated, cutting-edge ships.”

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesFirst Look at Celebrity Cruises' New River Ships
Previous article
How Travel Insurance Saved My Cruise: 100% Reimbursed After Medical Issue and Canceled Flights
Next article
New Adults-Only Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S. for the First Time

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved