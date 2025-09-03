shore excursions
Cruise NewsNew Adults-Only Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S. for the First Time

New Adults-Only Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S. for the First Time

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsVirgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages’ newest adults-only cruise ship, Brilliant Lady, arrived in the U.S. for the first time this week when the vessel docked in New York City.

Brilliant Lady NYC
Brilliant Lady arriving in New York City

Brilliant Lady is the fourth and final vessel in Virgin’s first class of ships. The ship will sail its maiden voyage on September 5 from New York City, a five-night cruise to Bermuda.

Four years ago, Richard Branson helped welcome the cruise line’s very first ship, Scarlet Lady, from these same New York waters with a dream of revolutionizing what it means to cruise with his ingenious kid-free business model.

brilliant lady virgin voyages
Brilliant Lady sailing by the Statue of Liberty

Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group, gave the following statement:

“Today, we completed our fleet and celebrated a moment that will leave a legacy far beyond our ships.

“What makes Virgin Voyages so intangibly special is our people. As we entered New York, with our crew and sailors singing as one, it was truly brilliant.”

Nirmal Saverimuttu, Virgin Voyages’ Chief Executive Officer, added:

“Brilliant Lady is the embodiment of everything Virgin Voyages stands for. Like her sister ships, she creates an atmosphere that is joyous, welcoming, and above all, transformative. What happened today was proof of the profound connections that form when you give people permission to be their authentic selves.

“We built this brand alongside our incredible Crew, and they are the beating heart of why our Sailors fall in love with Virgin Voyages time and time again. This moment perfectly captured the magic that happens when you create space for people to shine exactly as they are, free from judgment and full of possibility.”

After a series of cruises from New York, Brilliant Lady will reposition to Miami for winter cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

In 2026, Brilliant Lady will sail Virgin’s first cruises to Alaska.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsNew Adults-Only Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S. for the First Time
Previous article
First Look at Celebrity Cruises’ New River Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved