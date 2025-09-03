New Adults-Only Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S. for the First Time

Virgin Voyages’ newest adults-only cruise ship, Brilliant Lady, arrived in the U.S. for the first time this week when the vessel docked in New York City.

Brilliant Lady is the fourth and final vessel in Virgin’s first class of ships. The ship will sail its maiden voyage on September 5 from New York City, a five-night cruise to Bermuda.

Four years ago, Richard Branson helped welcome the cruise line’s very first ship, Scarlet Lady, from these same New York waters with a dream of revolutionizing what it means to cruise with his ingenious kid-free business model.

Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group, gave the following statement:

“Today, we completed our fleet and celebrated a moment that will leave a legacy far beyond our ships.

“What makes Virgin Voyages so intangibly special is our people. As we entered New York, with our crew and sailors singing as one, it was truly brilliant.”

Nirmal Saverimuttu, Virgin Voyages’ Chief Executive Officer, added:

“Brilliant Lady is the embodiment of everything Virgin Voyages stands for. Like her sister ships, she creates an atmosphere that is joyous, welcoming, and above all, transformative. What happened today was proof of the profound connections that form when you give people permission to be their authentic selves.

“We built this brand alongside our incredible Crew, and they are the beating heart of why our Sailors fall in love with Virgin Voyages time and time again. This moment perfectly captured the magic that happens when you create space for people to shine exactly as they are, free from judgment and full of possibility.”

After a series of cruises from New York, Brilliant Lady will reposition to Miami for winter cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

In 2026, Brilliant Lady will sail Virgin’s first cruises to Alaska.