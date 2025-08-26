shore excursions
4 Changes Virgin Made to Their Cruise Ship Debuting Next Week

By Ben Souza
Next week, Virgin Voyages’ newest adults only cruise ship, Brilliant Lady, will finally make her long awaited debut.

Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady cruise ship

Brilliant Lady is the fourth ship in Virgin’s fleet and will be a sister ship to Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady.

Even though they are sister ships, Virgin Voyages has made four key changes to the vessel to improve the experience for guests on board. Here is a look at those changes and what guests can expect on Virgin’s new cruise ship.

Two Hammocks

Virgin has reimagined Sea Terrace Smaller Balconies that will feature two red hammock chairs instead of one.

Virgin Voyages hammock
The hammocks found on the balconies of all Virgin cruise ships. Photo: Cruise Fever

Athletic Club

Virgin is opening up the Athletic Club for better views. They have removed an entire wall to create an uninterrupted glass canvas facing the ship’s stern.

Circular beds will face outward giving guests better views as they sail to Alaska and other picturesque destinations.

New mesh canopies (Virgin red of course) will provide extra shade.

Draught Haus

The Draught Haus has been reimagined to be more than a spot to get a craft beer. Guests will now be able to get barista-made coffees and it will have a full bar.

Cocktails will be on tap so this area will be an all-day hub for connection.

Rojo Razzle Dazzle

The evolution to Rojo celebrates Spain’s convivial culture and the beautiful tradition of turning meals into conversations and conversations into connections. Terracotta and crimson hues create warmth, while custom line artwork tells stories across the walls.

The dedicated lounge area perfectly captures the Spanish art of lingering: tapas-style sharing plates, intimate seating clusters and that unhurried pace that transforms strangers into storytellers.

Virgin Voyages in port on embarkation day

Itineraries

Brilliant Lady will sail her maiden voyage on September 5, 2025. This five-day cruise from New York City will spend two days in Bermuda.

After a short season of offering cruises to Bermuda and Canada, Brilliant Lady will move to Miami for six- to 12-night cruises to the Caribbean.

After the winter season in Miami, the ship will reposition to Seattle for cruises to Alaska in the summer of 2026.

All cruise fares include the following:

  • All dining
  • WiFi
  • Daily gratuities
  • Basic beverages (soda)
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
