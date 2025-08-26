North Pole Cruises Open for Booking with New 12-Night Sailings

Very few people have ever been to the North Pole, and for good reason. For centuries, reaching this extremely remote point on Earth was a life-or-death struggle against ridiculous cold and shifting ice.

Today, this incredible destination is accessible to travelers who want to explore something different. New cruise offerings from Ponant Explorations have just opened up, and it won’t require a month off of work to take the trip.

North Pole Sailings for 2027

Ponant Explorations recently announced a new series of 12-night voyages to the Geographic North Pole for 2027. This shorter itinerary is a direct response to a growing demand for a polar experience without the longer time commitment that’s typically needed.

The expeditions will take place aboard the luxury icebreaker Le Commandant Charcot. This vessel is uniquely built for this kind of journey, as it made history in 2022 by becoming the first passenger ship to reach the Geographic North Pole.

The Itinerary: From Svalbard to 90° North

The sailings are scheduled for July 27, August 8, August 20, and September 1, 2027. The ship will sail round-trip from Longyearbyen, the main settlement on Norway’s Svalbard archipelago.

From there, it will navigate the “ever-shifting” sea ice of the Arctic Ocean on its voyage to reach the northernmost point on the planet.

Along the way, cruisers will have the chance to witness towering glaciers and ice formations, as well as encounter rare Arctic wildlife, including polar bears, seals, whales, and Arctic foxes.

Activities like Zodiac outings, kayaking, and even a “polar plunge” are included. The journey will also feature a visit to Ny-Ålesund, a remote research outpost with ties to early polar explorers.

About the Ship: Le Commandant Charcot

So, how about the ship itself? Le Commandant Charcot holds a Polar Class 2 (PC-2) classification, giving it the ability to navigate through uncharted ice floes and glaciers. It’s also powered by a hybrid electric propulsion system with liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Onboard, the experience is designed for comfort and luxury, something that’s convenient to have in such an otherwise harsh climate.

All staterooms and suites have private balconies. Passengers can enjoy fine dining at Nuna, the only Alain Ducasse restaurant at sea, and take advantage of amenities like a spa and an indoor pool. All expeditions include round-trip airfare from Paris to Longyearbyen and transfers, ensuring a seamless journey from start to finish.