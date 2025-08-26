shore excursions
Glass Panel Shatters on Royal Caribbean’s New Ship, Star of the Seas

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, Star of the Seas, debuted 10 days ago at Port Canaveral.

The cruise ship is on its second to last short cruise before starting week-long cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

Today, while the ship was at sea sailing back to Port Canaveral, one of the tempered glass walls up on deck 15 suddenly shattered.

Asphalt Mafia, an account on TikTok, posted the following video showing the glass shattered and a crew member blocking the area off.

He said he was sitting on deck 15 when he heard a pop, like a tire popping. He walked over and took the video above.

The broken glass has now been covered up with area in front of it roped off for safety.

The incident happened at approximately 10:30 am this morning.

The tempered glass walls go all around the pool deck providing uninterrupted views as you sail around the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

Star of the Seas is scheduled to arrive back at Port Canaveral tomorrow morning after a four-day Showcase cruise that stopped at the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, CocoCay.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
