shore excursions
Cruise NewsTwo Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Swapping Itineraries Starting Next May

Two Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Swapping Itineraries Starting Next May

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Royal Caribbean issued a deployment schedule change for two of their cruise ships starting in May 2026.

grandeur of the seas
Grandeur of the Seas at Perfect Day at CocoCay. Photo: Cruise Fever

For cruises starting in May 2026, Grandeur of the Seas and Jewel of the Seas will be swapping their deployment schedules.

Guests who were booked on Grandeur of the Seas will have the same itinerary but will now sail on Jewel of the Seas.

Likewise, guests who were booked on Jewel of the Seas will have the same itineraries but will now cruise on Grandeur of the Seas.

Their sailing and itinerary will remain the same, but they will now sail on a different ship.

Royal Caribbean said that this change will start with cruises in May 2026.

A notice about this change went out to travel agents this afternoon in Royal Caribbean’s weekly newsletter.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsTwo Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Swapping Itineraries Starting Next May
Previous article
Glass Panel Shatters on Royal Caribbean’s New Ship, Star of the Seas
Next article
“Man Overboard” Scare on Disney Cruise Ship Determined to Be False Alarm

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved