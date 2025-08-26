Two Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Swapping Itineraries Starting Next May

Royal Caribbean issued a deployment schedule change for two of their cruise ships starting in May 2026.

For cruises starting in May 2026, Grandeur of the Seas and Jewel of the Seas will be swapping their deployment schedules.

Guests who were booked on Grandeur of the Seas will have the same itinerary but will now sail on Jewel of the Seas.

Likewise, guests who were booked on Jewel of the Seas will have the same itineraries but will now cruise on Grandeur of the Seas.

Their sailing and itinerary will remain the same, but they will now sail on a different ship.

Royal Caribbean said that this change will start with cruises in May 2026.

A notice about this change went out to travel agents this afternoon in Royal Caribbean’s weekly newsletter.