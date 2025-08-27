“Man Overboard” Scare on Disney Cruise Ship Determined to Be False Alarm

An alarm was triggered on Disney Wish last night as life preservers were thrown into the water, and the ship circled back around.

Passengers were on high alert after a “man overboard” alarm sounded, prompting a swift search and rescue operation.

The incident, which happened about one hour after the ship left Nassau, Bahamas, and was on its way to Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, was thankfully determined to be a false alarm.

Passengers onboard reported a sudden shift in the ship’s direction as the alarm was rang out.

Crew members were seen immediately deploying life preservers from the port side and launching rescue boats into the water as spotlights from the ship’s deck scanned the dark seas.

“They sounded the man overboard alarm and started throwing life preservers over the port side and started turning around,” said one passenger on Reddit, “We have a port side balcony and didn’t see anyone in the water.”

The crew quickly initiated a full muster drill, a mandatory safety procedure requiring all guests and crew to report to their designated assembly stations for a headcount.

This caused a temporary disruption to the evening’s entertainment and activities but was an important step to make sure everyone was accounted for.

By late Tuesday evening, an announcement from the ship’s captain confirmed that all guests and crew were accounted for and safe. The search was called off after what was believed to be a large piece of debris was found in the water.

It is thought that the debris may have triggered the ship’s advanced man overboard detection system, which uses a combination of thermal cameras and sensors to alert the bridge of a potential incident.

In a message sent to all guests on Wednesday morning, the captain apologized for the inconvenience and disruption. As a gesture of goodwill and appreciation for their patience, each stateroom was issued a $150 onboard credit.

“We appreciate everyone’s calm cooperation in ensuring the safety of all onboard,” a social media user reportedly said the app announced from the captain. “We apologize for the inconvenience and disruption of last night’s activities. In appreciation of your patience, each stateroom will receive a $150 onboard credit.”

The ship has since resumed its course to Castaway Cay, with guests and crew now able to enjoy the rest of their vacation.