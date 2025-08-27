Norwegian’s Newest Cruise Ship Completes First Cruise from New York City

Norwegian Aqua, Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, completed her first cruise from her new homeport in New York City.

Norwegian Aqua is sailing a series of cruises from New York City to Bermuda though October 2025. The cruises will range from five- to seven-nights in length.

The cruise ship features the longest and fastest slides at sea and the world’s first Aqua Slidecoaster. It also has an expanded pool deck and Vibe Beach Club, the adults-only outdoor sundeck equipped with loungers, cabanas, hot tubs and the venue’s own private bar.

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, gave the following statement:

“We’re thrilled to have had Norwegian Aqua kick off her voyages from New York City this past week.

“New York is an incredibly important market for us, so we’re excited to showcase our newest ship from here. We look forward to our guests enjoying all the onboard experiences Norwegian Aqua has to offer with their loved ones before relaxing on the pink sandy beaches and dipping into the clear blue waters of Bermuda.”

After the series of cruises from New York City, Norwegian Aqua will reposition to Miami for four-, five-, and seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

The ship will return to New York City in April 2026 for an extended season of cruises to Bermuda.