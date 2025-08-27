Carnival Cruise Line Adds 3 Epic Cruises to South America

Carnival Cruise Line continues to roll out their ship deployments for 2027 and today, they announced new sailings on Carnival Firenze including three unique voyages to South America.

Besides the three cruises to South America, Carnival Firenze will homeport in Miami for 10 sailings to the Caribbean. They are part of Carnival’s plans to reposition the ship to the East Coast.

Cruises to South America

At the start of 2027, Carnival Firenze will offer something different for Carnival cruisers and sail three cruises to South America.

The first is a 15-day cruise from Long Beach, California to San Antonia, Chile. The cruise will depart on January 4, 2027 and visit four countries, with calls to Acapulco, Mexico; Manta, Ecuador; Callao (Lima), Peru, and San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, plus a memorable Equator crossing.

The second is a 14-day cruise from Santiago, Chile to Buenos Aires, Argentina. The cruise will depart on January 19, 2027 and offer scenic cruising through the Darwin Channel, Chilean Fjords, and Cape Horn, plus port calls in Ushuaia and Puerto Madryn, Argentina; Montevideo, Uruguay and ending in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The third is a 16-day cruise from Buenos Aries, Argentina that ends in Miami, Florida. The cruise features stops in Brazil including the first day of the world-famous Brazilian Carnival. The cruise will offer a viewing of an annual solar eclipse at sea and visits to Rio de Janeiro, Grenada, Martinique and St. Maarten.

Cruises from Miami

Carnival Firenze will homeport in Miami from February through early May 2027. Cruises to the Caribbean will range from four- to 13-days in length.

Four-day cruises will visit the cruise line’s new private port in The Bahamas, Celebration Key, and Half Moon Cay.

Six- and seven-day cruises will visit the Eastern and Western Caribbean with longer Carnival Journeys sailings that will be from 10- to 13-days in length.

After these 10 cruises from Miami, the ship will move north to New York City for cruises that have yet to be announced.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement about these new cruises:

“Carnival Firenze is a beautiful ship and our plan to bring her east creates a perfect opportunity to offer our guests sailings to culture-rich destinations. The South America journeys we’ve opened today truly stand out even among our already impressive lineup of Carnival Journeys cruises that combine our signature fun with spectacular longer itineraries.”