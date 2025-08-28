How to Book an Adults-Only Cruise on a Carnival Ship

Even though Carnival Cruise Line is a family cruise line, they are starting to offer from time to time special adults-only (21+) cruises.

The very first of these adults-only SEA (Sailings Exclusively for Adults) cruises is sailing right now on Carnival Conquest, a 10-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean.

Carnival has more planned in the future from January through March 2026 from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston.

So how does one book an adults-only cruise on a Carnival cruise ship? It’s as simple as this.

Go to this registration page on Carnival.com. You will see two options, one to register for a VIFP account and one another for VIFP members to log in. If you don’t have a VIFP account, it’s free to register.

Once you log in, you will see a list of offers. The adults-only SEA cruises will be listed in the offers if they are available to you. Here are a list of offers that show up in my account.

You can book one of these cruises right on Carnival.com or by contacting you preferred travel professional. A third option is by going through your Carnival PVP (Personal Vacation Planner).

Details and offers included with these cruises are:

Up to $25 Onboard Credit per room

Drinks On Us! included for you while playing in the casino

Secure your room with a non-refundable deposit from $99 per person

Book by September 2, 2025

Rate Code OKN will be automatically applied at checkout

Exclusively for guests 21 years and above

One thing to remember about Carnival’s SEA cruises is that they are casino cruises. They are cruises offered specifically by the casino and since the casino can not give an offer to a child, the sailings are adults only.

For the current SEA cruise on Carnival Conquest, Carnival added 75 extra slot machines and four blackjack tables along the Promenade to help meet the extra demand on board the ship.

It is important to note that Carnival is not transitioning to an adults-only cruise line. They remain a cruise line geared towards families but are offering a handful of adults-only casino cruises.