Carnival Cruise Line Launches Their Biggest Bundle Deal Ever

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
For Labor Day weekend, Carnival Cruise Line has launched their biggest bundle deal ever that is good on select cruises that are three days and longer.

carnival cruise ship

From now through September 2, 2025, Carnival’s Bundle & Save sale not only includes $400 in onboard credit to spend on your cruise, but also discounts on everything from beverage packages to WiFi to shore excursions.

This special deal from Carnival Cruise Line is good on select three- to five-day cruises between October 15, 2025 – May 31, 2026 and select six+ day sailings between January 1, 2026 – May 31, 2026.

Carnival’s Bundle & Save includes the following:

  • $400 in onboard credit per cabin
  • 25% off shore excursions
  • 25% off premium Wi-Fi plans
  • 25% off Cheers! Beverage Program
  • 25% off Bottomless Bubble Program
  • 25% off spa treatments (embarkation and port days)
  • 25% off specialty dining on embarkation day (excludes Teppanyaki)
  • 50% non-refundable deposits
  • Use rate code: O2Y
  • Deal ends on September 2, 2025
Carnival cruise ship

To receive the 25% discount on onboard experiences, they must be pre-purchased on Carnival.com at least 30 days before cruise departure.

Discounts are automatically applied upon purchase and are subject to availability. This discount is not available once onboard the ship.

This offer is good for every Carnival cruise ship except for Fantasy class ships (Carnival Elation and Carnival Paradise).

It’s also for new FIT bookings and not available on group bookings.

For complete terms and details of Carnival Cruise Line’s biggest bundle deal ever, contact you preferred travel agent or visit Carnival.com.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
