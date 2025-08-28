Carnival Cruise Line Launches Their Biggest Bundle Deal Ever

For Labor Day weekend, Carnival Cruise Line has launched their biggest bundle deal ever that is good on select cruises that are three days and longer.

From now through September 2, 2025, Carnival’s Bundle & Save sale not only includes $400 in onboard credit to spend on your cruise, but also discounts on everything from beverage packages to WiFi to shore excursions.

This special deal from Carnival Cruise Line is good on select three- to five-day cruises between October 15, 2025 – May 31, 2026 and select six+ day sailings between January 1, 2026 – May 31, 2026.

Carnival’s Bundle & Save includes the following:

$400 in onboard credit per cabin

25% off shore excursions

25% off premium Wi-Fi plans

25% off Cheers! Beverage Program

25% off Bottomless Bubble Program

25% off spa treatments (embarkation and port days)

25% off specialty dining on embarkation day (excludes Teppanyaki)

50% non-refundable deposits

Use rate code: O2Y

Deal ends on September 2, 2025

View Prices on Cruises on Carnival

To receive the 25% discount on onboard experiences, they must be pre-purchased on Carnival.com at least 30 days before cruise departure.

Discounts are automatically applied upon purchase and are subject to availability. This discount is not available once onboard the ship.

This offer is good for every Carnival cruise ship except for Fantasy class ships (Carnival Elation and Carnival Paradise).

It’s also for new FIT bookings and not available on group bookings.

For complete terms and details of Carnival Cruise Line’s biggest bundle deal ever, contact you preferred travel agent or visit Carnival.com.