10 Cruise Lines Offering Labor Day Cruise Deals for 2025

A number of cruise lines are offering special deals for Labor Day Weekend 2025 that include Carnival’s biggest bundle deal ever.

Here is a look at what each cruise line is offering for Labor Day so you can save money when booking your next cruise vacation.

2025 Labor Day Cruise Deals

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL is offering 50% off all cruises, kids cruise for free, and unlimited open bar, specialty dining, WiFi and shore excursion credit. View Best Prices on Norwegian

Royal Caribbean – Royal Caribbean is offering up to $900 off cruises, 40% off beverage packages, and up to $50 in bonus savings on short cruises to the Caribbean. View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival has launched their biggest bundle deal ever for Labor Day and it includes $400 in onboard credit and 25% off beverage packages, WiFi, shore excursions, spa treatments and specialty dining. View Best Prices on Carnival

Holland America Line – Holland America has 45% off cruise fares with deposits lowered to $99 per person. They are also adding in up to $400 in onboard credit to spend once you are on the ship. View Best Prices on HAL

MSC Cruises – MSC is offering up to 40% off cruises and kids sail for free on cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas. View Best Prices on MSC

Princess Cruises – Princess Cruises’ Labor Day Weekend Sale has up to $400 in instant savings on cruises, plus up to 40% off, and the 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin sail for free. View Best Prices on Princess

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity is offering 75% off the second guest in a cabin and the 3rd and 4th guests in a stateroom cruise for free. You can save up to $500 with this deal. View Best Prices on Celebrity

Virgin Voyages – Virgin, the adults-only cruise line, is offering an End of the Summer Sale that has the option of 70% off the second guest and up to $500 in instant savings, or cruises for $109 per person, per night. View Best Prices on Virgin

Margaritaville at Sea – Margaritaville is offering free stateroom selection and 80% off extra guests in a cabin in a Labor Day Flash Sale.

Oceania Cruises – Oceania is offering up to 50% off cruises and their Your World Included fares include gratuities, Starlink WiFi, and specialty dining. View Best Prices on Oceania

For complete terms and conditions of every deal that cruise lines are offering for Labor Day, contact your preferred travel agent or visit the cruise line’s website.