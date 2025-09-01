Viking’s Newest River Ship Joins the Fleet

Viking took delivery of their newest river ship, Viking Gyda, during a ceremony in Viana do Castello, Portugal.

Viking Gyda is the cruise line’s newest ship that will sail on the Douro River in Portugal. The vessel was built at the West Sea shipyard in Viana do Castello.

The ship will join sister ships Viking Helgrim, Viking Hemming, Viking Osfrid and Viking Torgil on the Douro River.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement:

“With its rich history, culture and winemaking traditions, Portugal continues to be a very appealing destination for our guests.

“We are proud to welcome the Viking Gyda to our growing fleet of award-winning river ships, and we look forward to introducing more curious travelers to Portugal and its ‘River of Gold’ in the years to come.”

With the additional of this new ship, Viking has another 26 river ships and 10 new ocean ships scheduled to enter service by 2031.