shore excursions
Cruise NewsViking's Newest River Ship Joins the Fleet

Viking’s Newest River Ship Joins the Fleet

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsViking Cruises

Viking took delivery of their newest river ship, Viking Gyda, during a ceremony in Viana do Castello, Portugal.

torgil in port
Viking’s custom built river ships for the Douro River.

Viking Gyda is the cruise line’s newest ship that will sail on the Douro River in Portugal. The vessel was built at the West Sea shipyard in Viana do Castello.

The ship will join sister ships Viking Helgrim, Viking Hemming, Viking Osfrid and Viking Torgil on the Douro River.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement:

“With its rich history, culture and winemaking traditions, Portugal continues to be a very appealing destination for our guests.

“We are proud to welcome the Viking Gyda to our growing fleet of award-winning river ships, and we look forward to introducing more curious travelers to Portugal and its ‘River of Gold’ in the years to come.”

With the additional of this new ship, Viking has another 26 river ships and 10 new ocean ships scheduled to enter service by 2031.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsViking's Newest River Ship Joins the Fleet
Previous article
10 Cruise Lines Offering Labor Day Cruise Deals for 2025

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved