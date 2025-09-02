5 More New Cruise Ships Debuting Before the End of the Year

A couple weeks ago, Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas has made its debut in Florida. Tied for the largest cruise ship ever built, the ship is now sailing week-long cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

With four months left in the year, there’s another five ocean ships debuting from mainstream cruise lines. Here’s a look at these new cruise ships and where they will be sailing to and from.

Brilliant Lady

Virgin Voyages 4th adults-only cruise ship, Brilliant Lady, will make its long awaited debut this week on September 5, 2025. The ship was originally scheduled to debut in 2024 but Virgin pushed it back until this week.

While its a sister ship to the other three Virgin ships, the cruise line has made a few changes to make it even better.

Brilliant Lady will start off by offering a handful of cruises from New York City to Bermuda and Canada/New England.

In October, the ship will reposition to Miami, Florida for six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

In the spring of 2026, Brilliant Lady will head to the West Coast for cruises to the Alaska.

Star Princess

Star Princess is the second Sphere class ship from Princess Cruises, the largest ships in their fleet.

The ship will sail its maiden voyage on October 4, 2025 from Barcelona, Spain. After its second cruise in Europe, the vessel will sail to Port Everglades for seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Star Princess will be christened in Ft. Lauderdale on November 6, a day after arriving from Europe.

After a winter season of cruises to the Caribbean, the ship will also head to the West Coast for cruises to Alaska from Seattle.

Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Xcel will be the fifth Edge class ship from Celebrity Cruises and will debut on November 9, 2025, a four-night cruise from Port Everglades to Mexico.

After the inaugural cruise, the ship will sail a few press cruises for media and travel agents and Celebrity Xcel will be christened on November 16 by Janaína Torres.

After a five-night cruise to the Western Caribbean, the ship will begin sailing week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

In the summer of 2026, the ship will sail in Europe offering a variety of cruises from Barcelona and Athens.

Disney Destiny

The first of two new Disney cruise ships this year, Disney Destiny will be the cruise line’s third Wish class ship.

The ship will debut on November 20, 2025 offering four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The ship will visit both of Disney’s private ports in The Bahamas, Castaway Cay and Lighthouse Point. Some cruises will substitute one of these port stops with Nassau.

Disney Destiny will have a ‘Heroes and Villains’ theme and offer one-of-a-kind venues and experiences.

The cruise ship will offer spectacular entertainment for the whole family, featuring the debut of brand-new experiences and the return of guest-favorite shows and activities that immerse families in legendary worlds, both real and imagined, through unparalleled Disney storytelling.

Disney Adventure

Disney Adventure will be Disney Cruise Line’s largest ship yet at over 200,000 gross tons in size. This is also the only ship on the list that will not sail from the U.S.

Disney Adventure will have the longest roller coaster at sea and have unique features found only on this ship.

Since the ship will be a destination in itself, it will sail three- to five-night cruises from Singapore with no port stops.

Cruise Fever will be on Star Princess, Disney Destiny and Celebrity Xcel in November. Stay tuned as we bring you all the great features of these brand new cruise ships.