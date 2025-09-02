From Free Donut Claims to Door Magnet Thefts, Carnival’s Heald Answers Cruise Questions

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald has one of the most unique jobs on the planet. And as a representative of the family cruise line, he tackles some odd questions from time to time.

He also has to straighten out some false information on what seems like a regular basis.

After the long three-day weekend, Heald took to Facebook to respond to a “Free donut” hoax that had been spreading on a certain unnamed Facebook page.

The Free Donut Hoax

Heald addressed the unusual rumor spreading on social media: “Carnival announced all police officers serving and retired will be given the new donuts for free.”

The claim even suggested officers only needed to show their ID to get the free donuts.

“I don’t know where this comes from,” Heald said.

Heald had to step in and clarify that, while Carnival supports first responders, this particular offer was completely false. While admitting it was just a rumor, he did admit that he could possibly bring it up with “the beards” in the future.

New Donuts Are Here, But They’re Not Free

For those who still have donuts on the brain, it’s worth noting that Carnival has introduced new mini donuts, beignets, and churros. However, these are a for-a-fee item and are not complimentary.

You can find them on 11 ships in the fleet right now as a new menu item and also at Celebration Key, Carnival’s new private destination. At Celebration Key, a food truck called “Mini Donut King” serves up these treats for a charge.

Stolen Cabin Door Magnets

Heald also shared a story that many social media users found shocking: a guest on Carnival Conquest saw another passenger steal a magnet decoration from another passenger’s cabin door.

As Heald explained, “Here’s an older lady walking down the corridor, doesn’t think anybody’s around, steals the magnet and puts it in a purse.”

While some might think, “it’s just a magnet,” Heald was quick to point out that “it’s still stealing.” He used the incident to discuss a “lack of concern for others.

Adults-Only Cruises vs. Family Fun

Heald also weighed in on the popular debate between adults-only cruises and family-friendly vacations. While he acknowledged that some people “may prefer adults-only cruises,” he made it clear that Carnival prides itself on being a family-focused line.

He called having a “whole mixed demographic of age on the ship” the “perfect scenario.”

He also pushed back against the idea that only children cause a disturbance, noting that while kids “run and they jump and they shout and they scream,” it’s often just a sign they are having fun. This point was an interesting contrast to the story of the adult caught stealing, showing that poor behavior isn’t limited to the youngest passengers.