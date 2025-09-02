Royal Caribbean Will Start Charging for No-Shows at Specialty Restaurants

Royal Caribbean is making a change at all specialty restaurants on every cruise ship in their fleet.

Due to some guests reserving specialty dining times and not showing up, Royal Caribbean is going to start charging a fee for all no-shows.

The cruise line said that this change will help preserve seats for those who are eager to dine at a specialty restaurant.

This new update was announced in the weekly email to travel agents this afternoon. The email said the following:

“We will be implementing charges for no-shows at specialty dining reservations across the fleet. Our goal is to preserve these limited seats for clients eager to experience our exclusive, limited-capacity dining options. By encouraging guests to honor their reservations, we aim to enhance the overall experience.”

This update does have two exemptions. Guests who have an existing dining package or those who are booked in a Star Class suite will have be charged for no-showing at specialty restaurants.

Cruise Fever has reached out to Royal Caribbean about this change and will update this article when we hear back.