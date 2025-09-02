shore excursions
Royal Caribbean Will Start Charging for No-Shows at Specialty Restaurants

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean is making a change at all specialty restaurants on every cruise ship in their fleet.

Lincoln Park Supper Club
Lincoln Park Supper Club on Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, Star of the Seas.

Due to some guests reserving specialty dining times and not showing up, Royal Caribbean is going to start charging a fee for all no-shows.

The cruise line said that this change will help preserve seats for those who are eager to dine at a specialty restaurant.

This new update was announced in the weekly email to travel agents this afternoon. The email said the following:

“We will be implementing charges for no-shows at specialty dining reservations across the fleet. Our goal is to preserve these limited seats for clients eager to experience our exclusive, limited-capacity dining options. By encouraging guests to honor their reservations, we aim to enhance the overall experience.”

This update does have two exemptions. Guests who have an existing dining package or those who are booked in a Star Class suite will have be charged for no-showing at specialty restaurants. 

giovannis utopia of the seas
Giovanni’s, a specialty restaurant on Utopia of the Seas, features outdoor seating overlooking the Boardwalk.

Cruise Fever has reached out to Royal Caribbean about this change and will update this article when we hear back.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
