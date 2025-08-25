shore excursions
4th Largest Cruise Ship Moves to Miami for Short Cruises to The Bahamas

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the fourth largest cruise ship in the world, has moved to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas

Wonder of the Seas will depart today from Miami on a four-night cruise to The Bahamas. The ship arrived in Miami this morning after repositioning from Port Canaveral.

The cruise ship will offer short cruises for the first time from Miami by sailing three-day weekend cruises and four-day week sailings during the week.

The three-day cruises will depart every Friday and visit Nassau and CocoCay. The four-night Monday sailings will visit the same ports but add in one sea day.

Perfect Day at CocoCay is Royal Caribbean’s private island in The Bahamas and the most popular cruise port that they visit. (View Prices on Cruises on Wonder of the Seas)

wonder of the seas

Wonder of the Seas has more than 15 dining options and 10 bars. It also has four pools and an adults-only Solarium.

Entertainment on Wonder of the Seas

wonder of the seas entertainment

Wonder of the Seas is scheduled homeport in Miami through at least April 2027.

Wonder of Seas, the fifth Oasis class ship, was the largest in the world when she debuted in March 2022. Since then, Utopia of the Seas, Icon of the Seas and Star of the Seas have surpassed the ship in size.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
