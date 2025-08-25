Celebrity Names World’s Best Female Chef as Godmother of Newest Ship

shore excursions
Celebrity Cruises has named the acclaimed Brazilian chef Janaína Torres as the godmother of its newest ship, Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Xcel
Celebrity Xcel is the next new ship from Celebrity Cruises that will debut in November 2025.

Torres, who was recently honored as the Best Female Chef in the World 2024 by World’s 50 Best, is the first Brazilian chef to be appointed to this role for a major cruise line.

Quality food and dining seem to be a real focus for the cruise line, and choosing Torres for this role is more than a traditional ceremony. It is a move that links the new ship’s focus on destination-inspired food with Torres’s globally recognized cuisine.

According to a press release from the cruise line, her work is celebrated for its revolutionary “no-waste approach to cooking that blends heritage with purpose“.

Celebrity Xcel, the fifth ship in the Edge Class, is designed to have a strong focus on culinary experiences that “erase the line between ship and shore“. This same focal point is at the heart of a new venue called The Bazaar, which promises to connect guests with the local culture and food of the places they visit.

Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises, mentioned this connection, saying,

 “We are honoured for Chef Janaína Torres, a trailblazer in the culinary industry, to be Godmother of Celebrity Xcel… Janaína shares our commitment to celebrating and sharing global culture through elevated culinary experiences, connecting diners with culture through unique food experiences“.

Torres herself agreed, saying, “I’ve always believed that fine dining should be accessible, not intimidating. Food brings us together, connecting us through new flavours, traditions, and shared memories“.

The official naming ceremony will take place on November 16 in Fort Lauderdale, and Cruise Fever will be present to report on the ship and the events.

Following the christening, Celebrity Xcel will begin its first season with seven-night trips from Port Everglades, alternating between destinations in The Bahamas, Mexico, and the Cayman Islands, and a separate route to Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten.

