Carnival Cruise Line Finally Adds Non-Alcoholic Drink Package

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
For years, Carnival cruisers have asked the cruise line to add a non-alcoholic beverage package for guests who do not drink.

Carnival's cheers! zero proof

Carnival Cruise Line has finally listened and today they announced a new CHEERS! Zero Proof beverage package.

CHEERS! Zero Proof will start at $29.99 per day and will give guests the following unlimited drinks:

  • Sodas (Coca-Cola products)
  • Juices
  • Bottled water (still and sparkling) and coconut water
  • Premium coffees and teas
  • Zero proof cocktails (non-alcoholic)
  • Alcohol-free beer
  • Alcohol-free sparkling wine
  • Frozen drinks (non-alcoholic)
  • Smoothies and bottled protein shakes
  • Milkshakes
  • Energy drinks

CHEERS zero proof

Guests can start to prebook this new non-alcoholic drink package today on Carnival.com and it will be available to purchase onboard ships at $34.99 per day in the coming weeks.

The package will allow for one drink per serving and guests are not allowed to share drinks with other guests.

The package also will not be available to use at Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay, only onboard Carnival cruise ships.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement about this new beverage package:

“CHEERS! Zero Proof is a direct response to what we’ve heard from our guests who want a comprehensive non-alcoholic drink package when they cruise.

“This new package brings together the abundance of our alcohol-free refreshments with the flexibility and ease that our guests already enjoy with our other beverage packages.

It’s a perfect fit for guests interested in an alternative to our traditional CHEERS! package with additional variety compared to our Bottomless Bubbles soda package.”

This will be the fourth beverage package from Carnival Cruise Line. They already offer a Bottomless Bubbles (soda), Cruise the Vineyard Wine and CHEERS! drink package.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
