Princess Cruises is Lowering Cash Back Rate From Medallion Pay

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises is making a change to the cash back that cruisers receive when they make a payment in port using their Ocean Medallion.

Princess Cruises is the only cruise line that allows guests to use their Medallion (they don’t use cruise cards) while in port at select shops and restaurants. You can read about our experience doing that here.

Up until now, Princess cruisers received a 7% credit rebate to their onboard account when they used their Medallion in port.

Stores in port that take the Princess Medallion have this sign up,

Starting on October 16, 2025, Princess Cruises is lowering the cash back given to guests from 7% to 2%.

The cruise line said that even though they are lowering the rate, the Medallion remains the most convenient method for shopping while in port.

Princess Cruises also said that they are expanding the program to include additional stores which will give guests more options to earn cash back to their onboard accounts.

Tap and pay using your Ocean Medallion in port

To learn more about how you can use your cruise ship account while in port when taking a Princess cruise, you can read our firsthand experience here.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
