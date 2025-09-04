Princess Cruises is Lowering Cash Back Rate From Medallion Pay

Princess Cruises is making a change to the cash back that cruisers receive when they make a payment in port using their Ocean Medallion.

Princess Cruises is the only cruise line that allows guests to use their Medallion (they don’t use cruise cards) while in port at select shops and restaurants. You can read about our experience doing that here.

Up until now, Princess cruisers received a 7% credit rebate to their onboard account when they used their Medallion in port.

Starting on October 16, 2025, Princess Cruises is lowering the cash back given to guests from 7% to 2%.

The cruise line said that even though they are lowering the rate, the Medallion remains the most convenient method for shopping while in port.

Princess Cruises also said that they are expanding the program to include additional stores which will give guests more options to earn cash back to their onboard accounts.

To learn more about how you can use your cruise ship account while in port when taking a Princess cruise, you can read our firsthand experience here.