Virgin Adding New Cruise Fares, Separating Gratuities and Changing WiFi

In two weeks, Virgin Voyages will debut three new cruise fares with the launch of a new program called VoyageFair Choices, with each one coming with different perks.

This new program will go into effect for all new cruises booked on and after October 7, 2025.

One of the biggest changes is that gratuities will now be listed as a separate line item when you book a cruise. While Virgin stated the total for price (cruise fares, gratuities etc.) for each cruise is staying the same, you will have a option to pre-pay gratuities or wait until you are on the ship.

Guests who pre-pay gratuities will pay $20 per day, per guest. If you wait until you board the ship, the price will go up to $22 per day, per guest.

Virgin Voyages will debut three new cruise fares on October 7, 2025. Here is a look at what will be included in each fare.

Base Fare

Virgin’s Base Fare will be the cheapest option, but also come with the fewest perks. This non-refundable cruise fare will include a new WiFi tier.

Basic WiFi is for one device per guest and designated for social media, messaging and light web browsing. However, guests will be able to upgrade their WiFi for the following prices:

$30 for two devices per day if purchased pre-cruise or $30 for one device onboard plus $15 for a second

Work From Sea – Can only be bought on board and it’s $50 per day for one device and $25 for the second

Dining reservations will open up 15 days before the cruise and name changes, cabin changes and date changes will not be permitted.

Essential Fare

Virgin said that their Essential Fare will be the closest fare to what they currently offer.

It will include Classic WiFi for one device per guest that is good for social media, messaging, browsing and audio calling.

Dining reservations will open up 45 days before the cruise and cruise fares will come with some flexibility. Guests will be able to adjust voyage dates using a Future Cruise Credit and name changes are allowed for guests two through four.

Premium Fare

Virgin’s new Premium Fare include the highest perks offered outside of Rockstar Suites. This includes a 60-day dining reservation window and Premium WiFi for two devices per guest.

In addition, guests will receive a bar credit and access to a priority support line for pre-voyage booking.

Rockstar

Guests staying in a Rockstar Suite will get an important upgrade. They will now be able to book dining reservations 120 days before the cruise.

All other perks for Rockstars will remain the same from priority boarding to access to Richard’s Rooftop.

Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages, gave the following statement:

“Travelers expect clarity and choice from airlines and hotels, and Virgin Voyages is the first to bring that same simplicity and pricing model to cruising.

“This isn’t about gimmicks or fine print. We’re making it easier to book a voyage with confidence while knowing that once you’re onboard, the experience is unmistakably Virgin: elevated and unforgettable.”

John Lovell, Board Member and Senior Advisor, added:

“Having spent many years in the travel industry, I’ve seen how quickly traveler expectations are changing. People want more flexibility, more transparency and more control over how they vacation. Virgin Voyages has already changed what it means to cruise and now, with VoyageFair Choices, we’re changing how people book. It’s a model built for the modern traveler and another example of Virgin pushing the industry forward.”