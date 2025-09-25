Royal Caribbean’s Opening Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2027-2028

Royal Caribbean has begun to release their opening cruise ship deployment schedule for cruises that will set sail in 2027-2028.

Royal Caribbean releases new cruises during the fall each year. They release them in waves based on where the cruise ships will be sailing to.

The first of these 2027-2028 sailings will be released the week of October 20, 2025. Here’s a look at when new Royal Caribbean cruises will be announced.

Royal Caribbean’s 2027-28 Opening Deployment Schedule

Alaska – Week of October 20, 2025

Europe – Week of October 27, 2025

Seven-night and short Caribbean year-round cruises – Week of November 3, 2025

Northeast, California and Texas – Week of November 10, 2025

Seasonal Caribbean – Week of November 17, 2025

Australia – TBD

China – TBD

Singapore – TBD

Cruise Fever will have all of these new cruises from Royal Caribbean when they are released by the cruise line.