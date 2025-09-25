Royal Caribbean’s Opening Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2027-2028

Royal Caribbean has begun to release their opening cruise ship deployment schedule for cruises that will set sail in 2027-2028.
Royal Caribbean releases new cruises during the fall each year. They release them in waves based on where the cruise ships will be sailing to.
The first of these 2027-2028 sailings will be released the week of October 20, 2025. Here’s a look at when new Royal Caribbean cruises will be announced.
Royal Caribbean’s 2027-28 Opening Deployment Schedule
- Alaska – Week of October 20, 2025
- Europe – Week of October 27, 2025
- Seven-night and short Caribbean year-round cruises – Week of November 3, 2025
- Northeast, California and Texas – Week of November 10, 2025
- Seasonal Caribbean – Week of November 17, 2025
- Australia – TBD
- China – TBD
- Singapore – TBD
Cruise Fever will have all of these new cruises from Royal Caribbean when they are released by the cruise line.
Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now