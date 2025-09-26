shore excursions
Cruise NewsDisney Cruise Line Reroutes Ship Due to Tropical Storm

Disney Cruise Line Reroutes Ship Due to Tropical Storm

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsDisney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line has made a last-minute itinerary change for the 4,000-passenger Disney Wish cruise ship.  The Wish-class vessel is scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral, and the change has been made to keep the guests and crew safe from an incoming storm.

Disney Wish changes itinerary due to storm

The “Halloween on the High Seas” sailing on Disney Wish is being rerouted due to the developing tropical weather system, currently known as Invest 94L.

The system is forecasted to move into The Bahamas this weekend and is expected to bring tropical storm-force winds to the area.

Nassau Canceled, Castaway Cay Moved Up

The original three-night cruise was scheduled to visit Nassau, followed by a day at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay. To avoid the bad weather, the cruise line has removed the Nassau stop entirely and moved the Castaway Cay visit up by one day.

Impacted passengers received notification from the cruise line just one day before their ship was set to leave port, giving the new schedule:

  • Friday, Sept. 26 – Depart Port Canaveral (unchanged)
  • Saturday, Sept. 27 – Visit Disney Castaway Cay (moved up from Sunday)
  • Sunday, Sept. 28 – Day at Sea (replaces Castaway Cay visit)
  • Monday, Sept. 29 – Return to Port Canaveral (unchanged)

The departure and return times to Port Canaveral remain unchanged.

What Guests Need to Know

  • Refunds for Nassau: Any pre-booked excursions booked through the cruise line in Nassau will be automatically canceled and fully refunded to the guest’s onboard account.
  • Castaway Cay Rescheduled: Reservations for excursions on Castaway Cay are being automatically adjusted from Sunday to the new Saturday port day.
  • Fun Still Onboard:  Disney Wish is currently sailing with its “Halloween on the High Seas” theme, featuring special activities like trick-or-treating, costume parties, themed decor, and meet-and-greets with characters. The added “Day at Sea” on Sunday will allow guests more time to enjoy the ship.

Weather Outlook

According to the National Hurricane Center, Invest 94L has a high chance of strengthening into a tropical depression or storm in the next few days. Cruise lines are monitoring the system and adjusting routes as needed, so pay attention to your email and other forms of communication if you have a sailing in this region of the world this week or next.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsDisney Cruise Line Reroutes Ship Due to Tropical Storm
Previous article
Royal Caribbean’s Opening Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2027-2028
Next article
Princess Cruises Takes Delivery of Their Newest Ship, Star Princess

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved