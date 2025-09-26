Disney Cruise Line Reroutes Ship Due to Tropical Storm

Disney Cruise Line has made a last-minute itinerary change for the 4,000-passenger Disney Wish cruise ship. The Wish-class vessel is scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral, and the change has been made to keep the guests and crew safe from an incoming storm.

The “Halloween on the High Seas” sailing on Disney Wish is being rerouted due to the developing tropical weather system, currently known as Invest 94L.

The system is forecasted to move into The Bahamas this weekend and is expected to bring tropical storm-force winds to the area.

Nassau Canceled, Castaway Cay Moved Up

The original three-night cruise was scheduled to visit Nassau, followed by a day at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay. To avoid the bad weather, the cruise line has removed the Nassau stop entirely and moved the Castaway Cay visit up by one day.

Impacted passengers received notification from the cruise line just one day before their ship was set to leave port, giving the new schedule:

Friday, Sept. 26 – Depart Port Canaveral (unchanged)

Saturday, Sept. 27 – Visit Disney Castaway Cay (moved up from Sunday)

Sunday, Sept. 28 – Day at Sea (replaces Castaway Cay visit)

Monday, Sept. 29 – Return to Port Canaveral (unchanged)

The departure and return times to Port Canaveral remain unchanged.

What Guests Need to Know

Refunds for Nassau: Any pre-booked excursions booked through the cruise line in Nassau will be automatically canceled and fully refunded to the guest’s onboard account.

Castaway Cay Rescheduled: Reservations for excursions on Castaway Cay are being automatically adjusted from Sunday to the new Saturday port day.

Fun Still Onboard: Disney Wish is currently sailing with its "Halloween on the High Seas" theme, featuring special activities like trick-or-treating, costume parties, themed decor, and meet-and-greets with characters. The added "Day at Sea" on Sunday will allow guests more time to enjoy the ship.

Weather Outlook

According to the National Hurricane Center, Invest 94L has a high chance of strengthening into a tropical depression or storm in the next few days. Cruise lines are monitoring the system and adjusting routes as needed, so pay attention to your email and other forms of communication if you have a sailing in this region of the world this week or next.