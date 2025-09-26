Princess Cruises Takes Delivery of Their Newest Ship, Star Princess

Princess Cruises took delivery of their newest and second Sphere class cruise ship, Star Princess.

Star Princess is the 17th cruise ship in the cruise line’s fleet and the delivery ceremony took place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

The Star Princess handover ceremony was attended by Gus Antorcha, President of Princess Cruises; Star Princess Captain Gennaro Arma; Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri; Biagio Mazzotta, President and Chairman of Fincantieri; Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division; Cristiano Bazzara, Director of the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, and local government officials.

Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises President, gave the following statement:

“Today is a proud moment for Princess as we welcome the new Star Princess to our incredible fleet. This remarkable vessel is a testament to the innovation and craftsmanship of our long-standing partners at Fincantieri, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to the shipbuilding team for bringing our newest ship to life.”

Star Princess will sail its inaugural cruise on October 4, 2025, an 11-day sailing to the Western Mediterranean from Barcelona.

After a short series of cruise in Europe, Star Princess will reposition to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in early November. Once in Florida, the ship will sail to the Caribbean for the winter 2025-2026 season.

In the spring of 2026, Star Princess will head to Seattle and offer cruises to Alaska.