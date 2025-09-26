Update: 8 of 17 Cars Stolen from Cruise Port Recovered, Better Security Promised

For most cruise passengers, there is no extra thought about the security of their vehicle while on a cruise at sea. Port security and surveillance provide peace of mind that their car will be just as it was when they arrive back on land.

But after the recent theft of 17 cars from a UK cruise port, security will be ramping up to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Southampton Cruise Parking Services has announced it will strengthen security measures following the theft of 17 vehicles from its First Avenue facility, as Cruise Fever reported earlier this week.

The auto thefts took place overnight between September 9 and 10, while many cruise passengers were away on their sailings. Police quickly launched an investigation, and as of this week, eight of the missing vehicles have been recovered.

Reports from victims suggest the total number recovered may be higher, with at least one owner successfully tracking and recovering their vehicle independently. The total number of recovered vehicles is believed to be eight as of this week.

Statement from the Port

In a statement released on September 26, Southampton Cruise Parking said it was “deeply concerned” by the incident and acknowledged the distress caused to cruisers.

According to news reports, a spokesperson for the company said:

“We are deeply concerned by the theft of vehicles from our Southampton car park and understand the distress this has caused to our customers returning from their holidays. Our priority from the moment this incident came to light has been to support those affected. We have ensured that all impacted customers were assisted in getting home or reunited with their vehicles as quickly as possible.”

“Since the incident, we have appointed specialist security consultants to strengthen our security arrangements and to provide additional reassurance to our customers. We are working in full cooperation with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary — this process has already helped recover stolen vehicles. We remain in close contact with the police as their investigation continues.”

Victim Accounts

The statement from Southampton Cruise Parking Services claiming they supported those affected and “assisted in getting home” is directly disputed by some victims.

One customer, whose car was one of the 17 stolen, contacted Cruise Fever to share their experience.

“Many of the claims in the report are untrue. They did nothing for me at all,” the customer wrote, adding that they and their 82-year-old parents were simply told “to get a train home.”

The victim also stated they were the one who tracked down their car: “No one found my car, apart from me. I did my own tracking.”

New information about the facility’s security at the time of the theft has also surfaced. Claims of “residential security” were allegedly removed from the company’s website shortly after the incident. Sources also indicate that an alarm system, which had been in place since 2016, appeared to be non-functional at the time of the theft, evidenced by the fact that the external alarm sounder was found intact. A new alarm box was reportedly installed just days after the mass theft.

Parking Security

Currently, large warning signs outside the lot state that the site is “under 24-hour surveillance” and that vehicles are parked “at owners’ sole risk.”

But despite these signs and measures, authorities believe the organized theft ring managed to bypass cameras and fencing.

Detective Constable Edward Smith, who is leading the investigation, said officers were treating the incident with urgency:

“We don’t underestimate the significant impact this has had on the victims, who have returned from their holidays to discover their car stolen. We continue to progress several lines of enquiry, including a full review of CCTV from the scene and surrounding areas. I am pleased to say that this work has already led to the recovery of six of the vehicles and those owners have been updated with the good news.”

Southampton is the UK’s busiest cruise port, serving ships from Cunard, Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, and P&O Cruises. With thousands of passengers sailing out of each week, parking security is under an even greater spotlight after this incident.

Port officials said enhanced security measures will include additional patrols, improved surveillance, and input from outside consultants.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.