3 Cruise Lines Where Kids Can Cruise for Free

3 Cruise Lines Where Kids Can Cruise for Free

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Cruise News
Looking into taking a family cruise? Three cruise lines are currently offering deals where kids sail for free when they are the third and fourth guests in a cabin.

Royal Caribbean cruise ships in CocoCay, Bahamas

Here are the three cruise lines and a brief rundown of what each one is offering.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean is not only the largest cruise line in the world, but they also sail the largest cruise ships on the planet that are jammed packed with activities for families.

During the month of February, Royal Caribbean is offering 30% off every cruise and kids sail for free on a majority of their cruises. (Most holiday and spring break sailings are excluded.) This applies to cruises that depart from now until April 30, 2025.  View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world’s fastest growing cruise line and they are rapidly expanding their cruise offerings out of the U.S.  MSC is currently offering kids sail for free and up to $200 in spending money for your cruise.

All of MSC’s cruises from Florida visit the cruise line’s private marine reserve in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay. Cruises start at $129 per person. View Prices on MSC Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line

While Norwegian Cruise Line isn’t necessarily running a kids cruise for free special, they are offering the equivalent of it with the second guest in a stateroom is free and the third and fourth guest in a cabin are free on 630 different cruises.

When you combine this with NCL’s Free at Sea program, you’ll also get free drink packages, WiFi, shore excursions, specialty dining, and airfare. View Prices on Norwegian Cruise Line

Visit each cruise line’s website or contact your local travel professional to see the terms and conditions of each deal.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Disney Cruise Line Bringing Back Popular Sea Day Activities in 2024
Princess Cruises Will Have 7 Ships Sailing to Alaska in 2024

Latest Cruise News

