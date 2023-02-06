Sponsored Links
Disney Cruise Line Bringing Back Popular Sea Day Activities in 2024

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
0
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line is bringing back their popular Pixar Day at Sea and Marvel Day at Sea on select cruises in 2024.

The cruises will depart from January through early March in 2024 from two home ports in Florida. Pixar Day at Sea and Marvel Day at Sea combine the fun and relaxation of a Disney Cruise Line vacation with one unforgettable day inspired by beloved stories, legendary films and fan-favorite characters.

Pixar Day at Sea will be offered on the following nine seven-night Caribbean cruises aboard the Disney Fantasy sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida in 202:

  • Departing January 6, January 20, February 3, February 17, and March 2, 2024, the eastern Caribbean itinerary includes Tortola, St. Thomas and Castaway Cay.
  • Departing January 13, January 27, February 10 and February 24, 2024, the western Caribbean itinerary includes Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Pixar Day at Sea was first offered on cruises in 2023.

Disney Cruise Line guests are immersed in the ever-unfolding stories of their favorite toys, monsters and heroes during Pixar Day at Sea. The “Hey Howdy Breakfast with Woody and Friends” is an interactive breakfast experience inspired by Woody’s Roundup in “Toy Story 2.” This magical meal features a cowboy guitarist, musical show moments and appearances from Sheriff Woody, Jesse and Bullseye. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
Marvel Day at Sea will be offered on the following 10 five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2024:

  • Departing January 7, January21, February 4, February 18 and March 3, 2024, the western Caribbean itinerary includes George Town, Grand Cayman, and Castaway Cay.
  • Departing January 12, January 26, February 9, February 23, and March 8, 2024, the western Caribbean itinerary includes Cozumel, Mexico, and Castaway Cay.

Guests aboard Pixar Day at Sea and Marvel Day at Sea cruises will also enjoy all the fun and relaxation of a Disney cruise ship vacation, from world-class entertainment and themed dining for families to dedicated spaces for guests of all ages.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
