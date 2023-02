Norwegian Viva Itineraries for 2023: From the Mediterranean to the Caribbean

Norwegian Cruise Line has opened up bookings for Norwegian Viva, and there are 17 sailings offered this year, beginning in August of 2023.

The Norwegian Viva itineraries below detail all of the available cruises in 2023.

The second of the Prima class cruise ships with Norwegian, Viva will debut in the summer of this year before offering cruises to the Mediterranean.

After the 7-10 day sailings throughout the Mediterranean Sea, the ship will move to the Caribbean with an 11-night transatlantic cruise from Lisbon to Miami.

After a couple cruises out of Miami, Norwegian Viva will them make its homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico for cruises to Barbados, St. Kitts, and Aruba.

Prices are subject to change and only reflect current price conditions on cruise line’s website.

Mediterranean: Rome, Cannes & Lisbon

Duration: 9 days

Date: August 10, 2023

Itinerary: Venice (Trieste),Italy; Split,Croatia; Salerno,Italy; Rome (Civitavecchia),Italy; Florence/Pisa (Livorno),Italy; Cannes,France; Ibiza,Spain; Lisbon,Portugal

Price: Starting at $2,199 per person

Mediterranean: Lisbon, Barcelona & Rome

Duration: 7 days

Date: August 19, 2023

Itinerary: Lisbon,Portugal; Ibiza,Spain; Palma,Majorca; Barcelona,Spain; Cannes,France; Florence/Pisa (Livorno),Italy; Rome (Civitavecchia),Italy

Price: Starting at $1,719 per person

Mediterranean: Rome, Corfu, Croatia & Venice

Duration: 9 days

Date: August 26, 2023

Itinerary: Rome (Civitavecchia),Italy; Naples,Italy; Palermo (Sicily),Italy; Siracusa (Sicily),Italy; Corfu,Greece; Split,Croatia; Venice (Ravenna),Italy; Zadar,Croatia; Koper,Slovenia; Venice (Trieste),Italy

Price: Starting at $1,999 per person

9 Day Greek Isles & Italy from Venice

Duration: 9 days

Date: September 4, October 19 (2023)

Itinerary: Venice (Trieste),Italy; Venice (Ravenna),Italy; Split,Croatia; Dubrovnik,Croatia; Corfu,Greece; Santorini,Greece; Kusadasi,Turkey; Istanbul,Turkey; Mykonos,Greece; Athens (Piraeus),Greece

Price: Starting at $1,999 per person

Greek Isles & Italy: Santorini, Mykonos & Florence

Duration: 10 days

Date: September 13, 2023

Itinerary: Athens (Piraeus),Greece; Istanbul,Turkey; Santorini,Greece; Mykonos,Greece; Olympia (Katakolon),Greece; Catania,Italy; Naples,Italy; Florence/Pisa (Livorno),Italy; Nice/Monaco (Villefranche),France; Rome (Civitavecchia),Italy

Price: Starting at $2,499

Mediterranean from Rom: Italy, France & Spain

Duration: 8 days

Date: September 23, 2023

Itinerary: Rome (Civitavecchia),Italy; Florence/Pisa (Livorno),Italy; Nice/Monaco; (Villefranche),France; Barcelona,Spain; Palma,Majorca; Ibiza,Spain; Granada (Malaga),Spain; Seville (Cádiz),Spain; Lisbon,Portugal

Price: Starting at $2,259 per person

Mediterranean: Italy, Greece & Croatia

Duration: 9 days

Date: October 10, 2023

Itinerary: Rome (Civitavecchia),Italy; Naples,Italy; Palermo (Sicily),Italy; Valletta,Malta

Messina (Sicily),Italy; Corfu,Greece; Dubrovnik,Croatia; Split,Croatia; Zadar,Croatia; Venice (Trieste),Italy

Price: Starting at $1,929

Greek Isles and Italy

Duration: 9 days

Date: October 28, 2023

Itinerary: Athens (Piraeus),Greece; Santorini,Greece; Kusadasi,Turkey; Istanbul,Turkey; Mykonos,Greece; Olympia (Katakolon),Greece; Catania,Italy; Naples,Italy; Florence/Pisa; (Livorno),Italy; Rome (Civitavecchia),Italy

Price: Starting at $2,499 per person

Mediterranean from Rome: Italy, France, and Gibraltar

Duration: 10 days

Date: November 6, 2023

Itinerary: Rome (Civitavecchia),Italy; Florence/Pisa (Livorno),Italy; Nice/Monaco;(Villefranche),France; Provence (Marseille),France; Barcelona,Spain; Ibiza,Spain; Palma,Majorca; Gibraltar,United Kingdom; Granada (Malaga),Spain; Seville (Cádiz),Spain; Lisbon, Portual

Price: Starting at $1,299 per person

Transatlantic sailing from Lisbon to Miami

Duration: 11 nights

Date: November 16, 2023

Itinerary: Lisbon, Portugal; St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Miami, FL

Price: Starting around $1,729 per person

Bahamas with Key West & Great Stirrup Cay

Duration: 4 days

Date: December 2, 2023

Itinerary: Miami,Florida; Key West,Florida; Great Stirrup Cay,Bahamas; Miami,Florida

Price: Starting at $549 per person

Caribbean: Harvest Caye, Belize & Mexico

Duration: 7 days

Date: December 6, 2023

Itinerary: Miami,Florida; Roatán,Bay Islands; Harvest Caye,Belize; Costa Maya,Mexico; Cozumel,Mexico; Miami,Florida

Price: Starting at $1,099 per person

Caribbean: Barbados, Antigua & St. Lucia

Duration: 7 days

Date: December 15, December 22 (2023)

Itinerary: San Juan,Puerto Rico; Tortola,British Virgin Islands; St. John’s,Antigua; Bridgetown,Barbados; Castries,St. Lucia; Philipsburg,St. Maarten; St. Thomas,US Virgin Islands; San Juan,Puerto Rico

Price: Starting at $1,999 per person

Caribbean from San Juan, Puerto Rico: Curacao, Aruba & St. Lucia

Duration: 9 days

Date: December 29, 2023

Itinerary: San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, San Juan

Price: Starting at $2,799 per person

A little about Norwegian Viva

The ship will closely resemble her sister ship, Norwegian Prima, with a few extra amenities and upgrades.

The new ship, at 142,500 gross tons in volume, will be able to carry 3,219 passengers at double-capacity. There will be 20 decks on the vessel with 5 complimentary dining options and at least 8 speciality dining venues.

It will also debut its own go-kart racing track with Viva Speedway and a thrilling 10-deck slide on the side of the ship.

Viva will be the second of six scheduled Prima-class vessels set to be built for Norwegian Cruise Line.