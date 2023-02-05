Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023

Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?

Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.

In this article we will look at cruise itineraries that sail to the Mexican Riviera, Hawaii, Alaska, the Panama Canal, the South Pacific, and even a World cruise, all out of LA.

By the way, there are two cruise ports in the Los Angeles area but they are only about 7 miles apart. Only Carnival ships sail out of Long Beach so most of the cruises below sail from the cruise port in San Pedro.

2023 is already quickly flying by, so let’s get right into it.

Mexican Riviera

The Mexican Riviera is to West Coast Americans what the Caribbean is to those living on the East Coast.

If you want to enjoy the sunny beaches of Puerto Vallarta, the stunning landscape off the coast of Cabo San Lucas, or the endless ocean boardwalk of Mazatlan’s Malecon the Mexican Riviera is a must-see.

The three cruise ports above are the most popular are commonly seen on cruise itineraries to this region, but there are many other incredible stops along the way.

7 Days on Discovery

This sailing is on one of my favorite ship classes, Royal-class with Princess Cruises. And on top of a beautiful, elegant ship you get to sail to 3 of the best ports on the Mexican West Coast.

Ship: Discovery Princess

Duration: 7 days

Dates: Feb 25, March 4, March 18, April 1, Apri 15, October 14, October 28, November 11, November 18, December 23, December 30

Itinerary: LA, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta, LA

Price: Starting around $500 per person for interior stateroom

Check out cruise on the Princess Cruises website here.

8 Days with a Stop in San Diego

Celebrity Eclipse is a popular Solstice-class vessel, and this itinerary gives you an extra day to spend in San Diego before you have to head back to LA.

Ship: Celebrity Eclipse

Duration: 8 days

Dates: November 17th

Itinerary: LA, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan, San Diego, LA

Price: Starting around $746 per person for interior stateroom

Check out more on this cruise with Celebrity.

Short and Sweet

This itinerary is for those looking for a quick weekend getaway. There’s only one port of call, and it might feel like you barely unpacked your suitcase before you’re back in LA, but sometimes you just need a weekend cruise.

Ship: Carnival Radiance

Duration: 3 days

Dates: Starting March 3rd and about every Friday to Monday through the entire year.

Itinerary: LA, Ensenada, LA

Price: Starting around $184 per person during off-peak months

This same ship sails the other 4 days of the week as well, sailing Monday through Friday if you’d rather just skip work for a week.

Check out cruise on Carnival’s website.

Hawaii

There are 21 cruises that depart from LA and sail to Hawaii until the end 2023. Here are 3 of the best itineraries and cruises to the Aloha state.

16 night Crown-Class cruise to Hawaii

This 2007 Princess cruise ship offers a pretty great deal for 4 days in Hawaii and another 10 at sea. Without sailing with Norwegian Cruise Line on Pride of America this is about as good a deal as you can get with this much time in port.

Ship: Emerald Princess

Duration: 16 nights

Dates: May 4, June 1, July 6, August 5

Itinerary: LA, 5 sea days, Kauai, Hilo, Honolulu, Maui, 5 sea days, Ensenada, LA

Price: Around $1,248 per person for interior stateroom

Check out this cruise with Princess here.

Viking Star to Hawaii

Small ship comfort is at its best on a Viking cruise to Hawaii. Two dates in December make this cruise a great way to cap off 2023. Viking also provides one free excursion at each port and tons of opportunity for an immersive experience.

Ship: Viking Star

Duration: 16 nights

Dates: December 12, December 28

Itinerary: LA, 5 sea days, Hilo, Honolulu, Kauai, Maui, 5 sea days, Ensenada, LA

Price: Balcony from $5,500 per person



Check out this cruise with Viking here.

20 Nights in Paradise

This is one of the best itineraries you can get to Hawaii without actually starting in Hawaii itself. It’s on the pricier end of the spectrum and it’s with an ultra-luxury cruise line, but it’s one incredible cruise.

The 6 sea days on either end might seem long, but don’t forget you’re sailing on one of the most luxurious ships on the sea. And spending 6 days in Hawaii on a cruise is hard to beat.

Ship: Seabourn Sojourn

Duration: 20 nights

Dates: December 22, 2023

Itinerary: LA, 6 sea days, Kona, Hilo, Honolulu for 2 days, Kauai, Maui, 6 sea days, Ensenada, LA

Price: Suite from around $10,000

Check out this Seabourn cruise to Hawaii here.

Alaska

Ready for a break from the heat? Explore Alaska on a cruise out of LA and you’ll have the trip of a lifetime. Check out some of the best LA to Alaska cruises we found for 2023. There are only 2 cruise lines that sail to Alaska from LA: Carnival and Oceania.

2 Weeks on Miracle

This cruise actually sails out of the Long Beach Terminal, but it’s right next to the Los Angeles cruise port. Carnival offers a very reasonable rate for a 14 day itinerary to Alaska, and it’s full of wonderful cruise ports.

Ship: Carnival Miracle

Duration: 14 days

Dates: April 23, September 10

Itinerary: Long Beach, 3 sea days, Sitka, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Prince Rupert, 3 sea days, Long Beach

Price: Starting at $1,419 per person for interior cabin



Check out this cruise in Carnival Miracle here.

Panama Canal

Sailing through a modern world wonder on a cruise ship should be on your bucket list somewhere. And LA offers several cruises for such a voyage.

Norwegian Cruise Line offers 3 Panama Canal cruises out of LA this year, each on a Breakaway-class vessel. Each ends in Miami and is a 15-17 night journey.

Norwegian Bliss through Panama Canal

Not only will this itinerary take you through the Panama Canal, but you’ll also get to enjoy the beautiful Mexican Riviera on the way there, and then get to stop on Cartagena, Columbia before you arrive in Miami, Florida.

Ship: Norwegian Bliss

Duration: 15 nights

Dates: November 19, 2023

Itinerary: LA, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco, Puerto Quetzal, Panama City, Panama Canal, Cartagena, Miami

Price: Starting at $999 per person for interior stateroom

Check out this cruise on Norwegian’s website.

Panama Canal Cruise with Cunard

Cunard offers a great Panama Canal cruise out of LA as well, with stops in Aruba and Costa Rica before arriving in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Ship: Queen Elizabeth

Duration: 14 nights

Dates: August 22, 2023

Itinerary: LA, Cabo San Lucas, 3 sea days, Puntarenas (Costa Rica), Panama Canal, Aruba, 2 sea days, Fort Lauderdale

Price: Starting at $1,899 per person for interior cabin



South Pacific

Yes, you can even sail to Tahiti and the South Pacific from Los Angeles. The itinerary below spends two days in Papeete, French Polynesia which is on Tahiti, but not before stopping for a few days in Hawaii. The sailing from LA to Sydney will last for 26 incredible days.

Ship: Majestic Princess

Duration: 26 nights

Dates: October 8th – November 4th, 2023

Itinerary: LA, 4 sea days, Honolulu, Maui, 5 sea days, 2 days in French Polynesia, 3 sea days, American Samoa, 3 sea days, 3 days in New Zealand, 2 sea days, Sydney

Price: Starting at $2,347 per person for interior stateroom



Check out more on this itinerary with Princess here.

World Cruise

Ever dreamed of sailing around the word in 180 days? Thanks to Oceania Cruises you can make it a reality. This world cruise actually begins in January of 2024 but it had to be added to this list.

The cruise begins in Los Angeles and ends in New York after making stops in some of the most amazing cities in the world. This is truly an epic cruise.

Ship: Insignia (Oceania Cruises)

Duration: 180 days

Dates: January 14, 2024 – July 12, 2024

Itinerary: Hawaii, French Polynesia, Bora Bora, Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Burma, India, Oman, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Greece, Italy, Monaco, Spain, Portugal, France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Scotland, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, Boston, New York

Price: Starting at $47,000 for an interior cabin



Read more about this cruise here to get all the juicy details.