Cruise Line’s Website Going Offline for 4 Days for Upgrades

A cruise line’s website will be unavailable for four days later this month so they can integrate a new reservation platform.



Azamara, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is updating their website from February 23 through February 26. They are upgrading to a new reservation platform and the new website will be a one-stop shop for booking cruises, shore excursions, pre/post land programs, and onboard packages.

During those four days, there will be a blackout period for booking cruises and modifying reservations online. However, you will still be able to book and modify cruises during this time by calling Azamara at (855) 292-6272. You just won’t be able to do it online.

On February 27, 2023, Azamara.com will be relaunched. All cruises that depart after March 11, 2023 will be moved over to the new booking system. Loyalty statuses will remain the same.

Azamara is a premium cruise line with four cruise ships in service. Their ships spend more time in port than just about any other cruise line.

They are a destination focused cruise line and they sail to the Mediterranean, Northern and Western Europe, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Australia, and through the Panama Canal.

Their smaller cruise ships allow them to visit many ports where large ships are unable to visit. They are also able to get better docking locations giving you a better experience in port.