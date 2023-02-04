Sponsored Links
Carnival Cruise Line Cancels 1 Month of Sailings on Cruise Ship

J. Souza
By J. Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line has released a statement that Carnival Glory will be going into dry dock from March 24, 2024 through April 28, 2024.

The Conquest-class ship will be out of service for just over one month in which it will be getting some upgrades and refurbishments.

The cruise cancellations will impact 6 cruises set to start in late March of next year.

Carnival Glory was scheduled to sail out of New Orleans on several 7-night itineraries that were mostly to the Western Caribbean, with one itinerary to the Eastern Caribbean.

Brand ambassador, John Heald, revealed the sudden change on his Facebook page and apologized to guests that would be impacted saying, “I do apologise for this of course and we will though be excited to have her back looking stunning inside and out after her dry dock is completed.”

After the dry dock, Carnival Glory will be repositioned to Port Canaveral and sail 3 and 4 night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean, visiting Nassau, Bimini, and Princess Cay.

Carnival will be reaching out to guests who had already booked cruises for the impacted dates. Most likely the cruise line will offer full refunds or alternative sailings in compensation, but with the cruise dates still more than a year out there probably were not too many guests effected.

Carnival Glory, completed in 2003, was first dry-docked in 2012 and in 2017 was upgraded with the Waterworks water park along with several other renovations.

In July of 2021, the ship received her last dry dock enhancement and had her hull painted blue.

The 110,000 gross ton ship is one of five Conquest-class ships in the fleet, and caters to just under 3,000 guests at double capacity. Carnival currently has 24 cruise ships in service.

Cruise Fever just reported two weeks ago that Carnival’s oldest ship, Carnival Elation, was headed to dry dock and will be resuming cruises again on February 11th.

