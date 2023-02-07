Princess Cruises Will Have 7 Ships Sailing to Alaska in 2024

Princess Cruises has announced their cruises to Alaska in 2024 and the cruise line will celebrate their 55th year of sailing to the 49th State with seven cruise ships in the region.

Princess Cruises will offer cruises to Alaska in 2024 from the following four ports: Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, and Anchorage (Whittier). For those you want to experience more of Alaska than ever before, you’ll be able to combine a Voyage of the Glaciers cruise with land tours to one of the cruise line’s wilderness lodges.

Princess Cruises will sail a total of 158 cruises to Alaska on seven cruise ships offering 14 different itineraries. The cruise line will visit 12 ports and offer five glacier viewing experiences. Princess cruise ships will also visit Glacier Bay National Park 86 times.

“As the leading cruise line in Alaska, we deliver unforgettable vacations and we’re also the most recommended line by travel advisors to their trusted clients,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We’re celebrating our 55th anniversary in 2024 cruising to this must-see destination, so whether it’s your first or fifth time visiting Alaska, we are ready to help guests make inspiring memories to last a lifetime.”

Royal Princess, Sapphire Princess, and Grand Princess will sail Voyage of the Glacier cruises and each sailing will have two glacier viewing experiences.

Discovery Princess and Majestic Princess will offer week long cruises from Seattle every Saturday and Sunday.

Crown Princess will sail from San Francisco on eleven night cruises that will sail under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

From Vancouver, Ruby Princess will sail week long cruises to Alaska that sail through the Inside Passage.

On all Voyage of the Glacier sailings, the cruise can be combined with a three to 10 night land tour and stay in a Princess lodge. Cruisetours offer scenic rail service to Denali.

All of these Princess Cruises’ 2024 sailings to Alaska are now open for bookings.