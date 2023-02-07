Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Will Have 7 Ships Sailing to Alaska in 2024

Princess Cruises Will Have 7 Ships Sailing to Alaska in 2024

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Princess Cruises has announced their cruises to Alaska in 2024 and the cruise line will celebrate their 55th year of sailing to the 49th State with seven cruise ships in the region.

Majestic Princess visiting Glacier Bay. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Princess Cruises will offer cruises to Alaska in 2024 from the following four ports: Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, and Anchorage (Whittier). For those you want to experience more of Alaska than ever before, you’ll be able to combine a Voyage of the Glaciers cruise with land tours to one of the cruise line’s wilderness lodges.

Princess Cruises will sail a total of 158 cruises to Alaska on seven cruise ships offering 14 different itineraries.  The cruise line will visit 12 ports and offer five glacier viewing experiences. Princess cruise ships will also visit Glacier Bay National Park 86 times.

“As the leading cruise line in Alaska, we deliver unforgettable vacations and we’re also the most recommended line by travel advisors to their trusted clients,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We’re celebrating our 55th anniversary in 2024 cruising to this must-see destination, so whether it’s your first or fifth time visiting Alaska, we are ready to help guests make inspiring memories to last a lifetime.”

Sponsored Links

Royal Princess, Sapphire Princess, and Grand Princess will sail Voyage of the Glacier cruises and each sailing will have two glacier viewing experiences.

Discovery Princess and Majestic Princess will offer week long cruises from Seattle every Saturday and Sunday.

Crown Princess will sail from San Francisco on eleven night cruises that will sail under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

From Vancouver, Ruby Princess will sail week long cruises to Alaska that sail through the Inside Passage.

On all Voyage of the Glacier sailings, the cruise can be combined with a three to 10 night land tour and stay in a Princess lodge.  Cruisetours offer scenic rail service to Denali.

All of these Princess Cruises’ 2024 sailings to Alaska are now open for bookings.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Will Have 7 Ships Sailing to Alaska in 2024
Previous article
3 Cruise Lines Where Kids Can Cruise for Free
Next article
Costa Cruises Opens Up New Europe Sailings for Bookings

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,168FollowersFollow
8,136FollowersFollow
61,000SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share