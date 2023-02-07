Sponsored Links
Costa Cruises Opens Up New Europe Sailings for Bookings

Costa Cruises Opens Up New Europe Sailings for Bookings

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Costa Cruises has opened up more cruises for bookings that will sail to in the Mediterranean and to Northern Europe in 2024.  The cruises that opened up for bookings will sail from March 31, 2-24 through the end of November 2024.

In addition to these new cruises that can now be booked, the cruise line has debuted a new system of cabin categorization according to location, size, deck and proximity to common areas. The new room selector tool will enable guests to choose their favorite cabin on each ship.

Costa Cruises will have three cruise ships (Costa Smeralda, Costa Pacifica, and Costa Toscana) sailing in the Western Mediterranean on seven night cruises to Italy, Spain, and France.

Costa Smeralda will depart roundtrip Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; or Barcelona, Spain, starting March 2024, and visit Marseille, France; and Cagliari, Naples and Genoa, Italy.

Costa Toscana, Costa’s largest and newest cruise ship, will depart Civitavecchia or Barcelona on an itinerary calling at Marseille, Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Palermo and Savona, Italy. During summer Palma de Mallorca will be replaced by Ibiza, Spain.

Starting May 6, Costa Pacifica will depart Civitavecchia, calling at Savona; Ajaccio, Corsica; Palma de Mallorca and Valencia, Spain; and Marseille; with La Spezia, Italy, replacing Ajaccio in the fall.

Costa will have one cruise ship sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean. Costa Deliziosa will offer eight night cruises to the Greek Isles from Italy.

Three Costa cruise ships will be based in Northern Europe for the season.

Costa Diadema will offer seven night cruises from Kiel, Germany; bound for Copenhagen, Denmark; and the Norwegian fjords.

Costa Fascinosa will sail 12-day cruises to North Cape, Norway, and nine-day cruises to the Baltic cities of Stockholm, Sweden; Helsinki, Finland; Tallinn, Estonia; and Riga, Latvia.

Costa Favolosa will offer four different itineraries from Amsterdam, The Netherlands, visiting Greenland, Iceland, England, Ireland and the Lofoten Islands on 15-day cruises.

Costa Cruises will also offer an around the world cruise in 2025 on Costa Deliziosa that will open for bookings in a few days.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
