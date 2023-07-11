Sponsored Links
Which Cruise Lines Are Offering Prime Day Deals?

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Several cruise lines are offering deals for Prime Day that runs from July 11-12, 2023.
Royal Caribbean and Celebrity in Cozumel

Here is a rundown of which cruise lines are offering Prime Day deals and the special savings that you can get by booking a cruise over the next few days.

Royal Caribbean – Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has extended their current sale through July 12. Their savings include up to $650 off cruises, 30% off every guest, kids sail free, and up to $500 off air bookings in Europe.

This deal is good for cruises that depart after August 6, 2023.  View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

Princess Cruises – Princess Cruises is offering their lowest prices of the year in a “Score for 24” sale. They have seven night cruises starting at just $399 with the 3rd and 4th guest in a cabin sailing for free on select cruises.

This sale from Princess is good for cruises that depart in 2024 and 2025.  View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity is offering Prime Time Savings that has every guest 40% off on all cruises. Also for a limited time, you can receive an additional $200 off as a bonus ($50 per person that’s in addition to the 40% off).

This sale from Celebrity Cruises runs through July 12, 2023.  View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

For complete terms and conditions of each cruise line’s Prime Day sale, visit the cruise line’s website or contact your local travel agent.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
