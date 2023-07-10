Norwegian Cruise Line Adding New Starbucks Mugs on 9 Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line is adding new Starbucks “Been There” mugs on nine cruise ships starting with their new ship, Norwegian Viva, this summer.



The collectible limited-edition mugs will be exclusively sold at the Starbucks Cafes aboard the following cruise ships: Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Sky, Norwegian Prima, and the cruise line’s next new ship Norwegian Viva.

Each mug’s design showcases unique elements of the respective NCL ship, including Norwegian Bliss’ magnificent whale tail hull art designed by famed ocean conservationist Wyland, the exhilarating dueling slides aboard Norwegian Prima, and the towering zipline at Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

With this one-of-a-kind memento, guests are able to capture the essence of their time on board by bringing a piece of their experience back home.

Norwegian Cruise Line was the first cruise line to offer the Starbucks experience across all ships. Through the extended partnership, licensed stores and “We Proudly Serve” cafes are available across all 18 of NCL’s ships.

Starbucks handcrafted espresso beverages are also available at all cafes, main dining room and specialty restaurants, with select ships offering self-pour coffee stations.