Where Celebrity Cruise Ships Will Be Sailing To and From in 2025-2026

Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2025-2026 season that includes new week long cruises around Iceland and where their next new ship, Celebrity Xcel, will sail from.



“We’ve placed our incredible ships in every corner of the world for guests to experience iconic places, take a short break to rejuvenate or explore stunning cultural and historic landmarks. Our 2025-2026 season is filled with opportunities to experience multiple countries through our Caribbean and European programs, visit bucket list destinations with sailings like our immersive Japan program and more. Celebrity’s future vacation options are endless,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises.

Celebrity Cruise Ship Deployments for 2025/2026

Celebrity Xcel, the cruise line’s final Edge class ship, will homeport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and offer week long cruises to the Caribbean.

Celebrity Apex will sail from Southampton for the second time offering cruises to the Norwegian Fjords and Arctic Circle.

Celebrity Ascent will sail from Barcelona and Rome on seven to 11 night cruises around the Mediterranean.

Celebrity Equinox will offer nine and ten night itineraries back to back without a repeating port. These cruises in Europe will visit the Italian Riviera, Spain, France, Greece, Portugal, and Turkey.

Celebrity Silhouette will sail the cruise line’s first ever week long cruises around Iceland. The cruises will depart from Reykjavik and Celebrity will only offer four of these unique sailings.

Celebrity Cruises is returning to Amsterdam with Celebrity Eclipse offering 12 and 13 night “Best of Scandinavia” cruises that will visit Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Denmark.

Celebrity Constellation and Celebrity Infinity will offer cruises to Greece, Italy, and Croatia. Celebrity Infinity will sail year-round in Europe that include Holy Land cruises in 2026.

Celebrity Beyond will sail from Miami for the first time on week long cruises to the Eastern Caribbean. This also marks the first time where Celebrity Cruises will sail year-round from PortMiami.

Celebrity Ascent will sail longer 10 and 11 night cruises to the Caribbean and Panama Canal.

Celebrity Apex will be the first Edge class ship to sail from Port Canaveral. The ship will sail seven night cruises to the Caribbean.

Celebrity Constellation will sail a season out of Tampa offering week long Caribbean voyages.

Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Eclipse will both homeport at Port Everglades and sail six and eight night Caribbean cruises.

Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Summit will sail three and four night cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas. Celebrity Reflection will visit Royal Caribbean’s award winning private island, CocoCay.

Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Solstice will both sail in Asia with overnight port stays in 11 cities.

Celebrity Cruises will have three cruise ships sailing to Alaska: Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Solstice, and Celebrity Summit.

Celebrity Edge will return to Australia and New Zealand offering iconic sailings through Sydney Harbour or the majestic Fjords of New Zealand.

Celebrity Equinox will sail from South America offering cruises to Antarctica, Chile, Uruguay, and Falkland Islands from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

