Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Will Have 2 Cruise Ships Sailing Australia Cruises in 2025-2026

Carnival Will Have 2 Cruise Ships Sailing Australia Cruises in 2025-2026

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line will have two ships sailing Australia cruises in 2025-2026 and these newly announced voyages are now open for bookings.

Carnival Cruise Line will have Carnival Splendor and Carnival Luminosa based in Australia in 2025-2026 offering cruises to Fiji, New Zealand, and the Great Barrier Reef.

Carnival Splendor will homeport in Sydney, Australia offering a wide variety of cruises that range from three to 12 nights in length.  Destinations the cruise ship will visit include the Great Barrier Reef, Moreton Island, Tasmania, Fiji, South Pacific islands and New Zealand.

Sponsored Links
Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Splendor is a 3,012 passenger cruise ship that offers a little something for everyone.

Carnival Luminosa will sail from Brisbane, Australia on cruises that range from three to 11 nights in length. The voyages will visit Fiji, Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Airlie Beach and the Great Barrier Reef.

Carnival Luminosa recently joined Carnival’s fleet after coming over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises. The 2,260 passenger Spirit class ship has many of Carnival’s favorite venues, including Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse and RedFrog Rum Bar, Piano Bar 88 and The Punchliner Comedy Club.

All of these cruises from Australia on both ships in 2025-2026 are open for bookings.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Will Have 2 Cruise Ships Sailing Australia Cruises in 2025-2026
Previous article
Princess Cruises Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Announce Black Friday Deals
Next article
Where Celebrity Cruise Ships Will Be Sailing To and From in 2025-2026

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved