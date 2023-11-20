Carnival Will Have 2 Cruise Ships Sailing Australia Cruises in 2025-2026

Carnival Cruise Line will have two ships sailing Australia cruises in 2025-2026 and these newly announced voyages are now open for bookings.

Carnival Cruise Line will have Carnival Splendor and Carnival Luminosa based in Australia in 2025-2026 offering cruises to Fiji, New Zealand, and the Great Barrier Reef.

Carnival Splendor will homeport in Sydney, Australia offering a wide variety of cruises that range from three to 12 nights in length. Destinations the cruise ship will visit include the Great Barrier Reef, Moreton Island, Tasmania, Fiji, South Pacific islands and New Zealand.

Carnival Splendor is a 3,012 passenger cruise ship that offers a little something for everyone.

Carnival Luminosa will sail from Brisbane, Australia on cruises that range from three to 11 nights in length. The voyages will visit Fiji, Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Airlie Beach and the Great Barrier Reef.

Carnival Luminosa recently joined Carnival’s fleet after coming over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises. The 2,260 passenger Spirit class ship has many of Carnival’s favorite venues, including Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse and RedFrog Rum Bar, Piano Bar 88 and The Punchliner Comedy Club.

All of these cruises from Australia on both ships in 2025-2026 are open for bookings.