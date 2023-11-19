Princess Cruises Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Announce Black Friday Deals

Princess Cruises is the latest cruise line to announce deals that they will be offering for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

Princess Cruises is once again offering Black Friday cruise deals. If you would like to see a sneak peek of what other cruise lines are offering, you can see those here.

For Black Friday 2023, Princess Cruises will be offering up to 50% off cruises on all fare types. This includes fares that make your cruise nearly all-inclusive, Princess Plus and Princess Premier. They include beverage packages, WiFi, daily gratuities, fitness classes, and more. These packages offer a 65% savings from purchasing them individually.

In addition to 50% off cruise fares, Princess has lowered deposits on all cruises that are 45 days or less to 50% off. Also, the third and fourth guests in a cabin can cruise for free.

This Black Friday sale from Princess is good on cruises to the Caribbean, Australia, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Japan, Hawaii, Greenland, and even the cruise line’s longer World Cruises. You can view the best prices on cruises on Princess here.

These deals from Princess Cruises are now live and will run through November 30, 2023.

It is available to residents of the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, and Mexico.