Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Announce Black Friday Deals

Princess Cruises Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Announce Black Friday Deals

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Princess Cruises is the latest cruise line to announce deals that they will be offering for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

Princess Cruises is once again offering Black Friday cruise deals. If you would like to see a sneak peek of what other cruise lines are offering, you can see those here.

For Black Friday 2023, Princess Cruises will be offering up to 50% off cruises on all fare types. This includes fares that make your cruise nearly all-inclusive, Princess Plus and Princess Premier. They include beverage packages, WiFi, daily gratuities, fitness classes, and more. These packages offer a 65% savings from purchasing them individually.

Sponsored Links
Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

In addition to 50% off cruise fares, Princess has lowered deposits on all cruises that are 45 days or less to 50% off. Also, the third and fourth guests in a cabin can cruise for free.

This Black Friday sale from Princess is good on cruises to the Caribbean, Australia, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Japan, Hawaii, Greenland, and even the cruise line’s longer World Cruises. You can view the best prices on cruises on Princess here.

These deals from Princess Cruises are now live and will run through November 30, 2023.

It is available to residents of the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, and Mexico.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Announce Black Friday Deals
Previous article
5 New Cruise Lines That Want To Begin Offering Cruises by 2027

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved