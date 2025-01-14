Virgin’s New Unlimited Cruise Pass Includes a Week Stay on Necker Island

Virgin Voyages will once again offer a Season Pass for 2026. However, the adults only cruise line is adding new perks that include a week long stay at Richard Branson’s Necker Island.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Virgin is announcing their 2026 Season Pass earlier than last year due to popular demand. Although the price is $79,000 higher than in 2025, it will include new perks that make it even better.

Virgin’s Season Pass allows cruisers to hop from ship to ship, anytime, from anywhere in a calendar year. They can take as many cruises as they like on Virgin cruise ships.

Virgin’s 2026 Season Pass includes the following amenities:

One week stay on Necker Island, Richard Branson’s island in the British Virgin Islands

Roundtrip, business class flights and ferry transfers from anywhere in the continental U.S. to Necker Island

Birthday upgrade to a Rockstar Suite

$10,000 shopping spree in the High Street Shops

One curated, private shore excursion every three months

10 cabana rentals at the Beach Club in Bimini

Personalized RockStar robes

A signature red hammock to take home

These amenities are in addition to what was included in the 2025 Season Pass. This includes free premium WiFi, a balcony cabin, laundry service, bar tab credit on every sailing, and priority boarding. The cruise line’s Deep Blue Extras are included in the pass.

The price for Virgin’s 2026 Season Pass is $199,000 (Bitcoin is accepted as a payment option). It allows you to sail on all of Virgin’s ships, including their newest Brilliant Lady.

The 2026 Season Pass is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cruisers can choose to start from the following four dates and the pass will be valid from one year from the desired date.

January 1, 2026

February 1, 2026

March 1, 2026

April 1, 2026

The Season Pass must be booked by March 31, 2026. Travel agents will receive $10,000 in commission for each pass they well.

Nicole Huang, Virgin Voyages’ Senior Vice President of Sailor Experiences gave the following statement:

“After Richard Branson went on Good Morning America to talk about our Annual Pass, there was so much excitement and buzz. It’s truly an industry first and there were long queues to learn more.

“Our voyage planners shared feedback of Sailors inquiring about 2026 now, so we thought “why wait?” and added a few elements to make the package a little suite-r.”