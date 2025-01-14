Carnival Cruise Line’s Schedule for Special Events and Deck Parties on All Ships

Carnival Cruise Line calls their ships the Funships because they are jammed packed with entertainment and parties.

Here is the special events and deck parties that currently take place on each Carnival cruise ship. If you have an upcoming cruise on Carnival, this will let you know which deck parties you can expect to take place on your voyage.

The cruise ships are listed in aphetically order and this list is current as of January 14, 2025.

Carnival Breeze: 80’s Rock N Glow 70’s & Motown and Tailgate Deck Party (5-Day Only).

Carnival Celebration: 80’s Rock N Glow, 70’s & Motown, White Party and Evolution.

Carnival Conquest: 80’s Rock N Glow and 70’s & Motown.

Carnival Dream: 80’s Rock N Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent Party and Farewell.

Carnival Elation: 80’s Rock N Glow, Silent Party, 70’s & Motown and Farewell.

Carnival Firenze: 80’s Rock N Glow, Silent Party, 70’s & Motown, White Party (white party is Festa White Night Party), also DFH After Party.

Carnival Freedom: 80’s Rock N Glow, Silent Party, 70’s & Motown, Farewell and Decades.

Carnival Glory: 80’s Rock N Glow, 70’s & Motown and Farewell.

Carnival Horizon: 80’s Rock N Glow, Mega Deck Party(only on 8 days), Silent Party, 70’s & Motown, and White Party.

Carnival Jubilee: 80’s Rock N Glow, White Party, DFH After Party and Lonestar Tailgate.

Carnival Legend: 80’s Rock N Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent Party and DFH After Party (when offered).

Mardi Gras: 80’s Rock N Glow, Silent Party and White Party.

Carnival Liberty: 80’s Rock N Glow, Mega Deck Party, 70’s & Motown, White Party, Country Music Trivia Party and Farewell.

Carnival Luminosa: 80’s Rock N Glow, Silent Party, Island Night, Superhero and ABBA.

Carnival Magic: 80’s Rock N Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent Party(White Night), 70’s & Motown, Farewell

Carnival Miracle: 80’s Rock N Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent Party(White Night), 70’s & Motown and Country Music Trivia Party.

Carnival Paradise: 80’s Rock N Glow, Silent Party, 70’s & Motown and Farewell.

Carnival Panorama: 80’s Rock N Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent Party, 70’s & Motown and White Party.

Carnival Pride: 80’s Rock N Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent Party and 70’s & Motown.

Carnival Radiance: 80’s Rock N Glow, Mega Deck Party(6+ days only), 70’s & Motown, White Party and Farewell (on Journeys).

Carnival Spirit: 80’s Rock N Glow, Silent Party, White Party and Country Music Trivia Party.

Carnival Splendor: 80’s Rock N Glow, Mega Deck Party/Island Party, Silent Party, Backyard Bash, 90’s Farewell Party, ABBA and Superhero.

Carnival Sunrise: 80’s Rock N Glow, Silent Party, 70’s & Motown and 90’s Party.

Carnival Sunshine: 80’s Rock N Glow, Silent Party, 90’s Party, Superhero, Backyard Bash and Tropical Nights.

Carnival Valor: 80’s Rock N Glow and 70’s & Motown.

Carnival Venezia: 80’s Rock N Glow, Mega Deck Party(Journeys Only), Silent Party, 70’s & Motown and Festa Italiana.

Carnival Vista: 80’s Rock N Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent Party, White Party, and 80’s Theme Night.