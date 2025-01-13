Cruise NewsCruise Line Waves Single Supplements on Cruises in 2025

Cruise Line Waves Single Supplements on Cruises in 2025

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

Single supplements are fees that solo passengers pay when taking a cruise since most cabins are priced based on double occupancy.

tauck cruises

Tauck has announced that they are waiving all single supplements in Category 1 cabins for cruises this year. The cruise line said that this applies to over 250 departures in 2025.

In addition to the no single supplement in Category 1 cabins, solo cruisers who book a Category 4 or 5 cabin will receive up to $1,000 off 52 departures on 22 itineraries.

For land journeys, the cruise line is reducing single supplements by up to $600 on 84 departures. This applies to 39 tours in five continents.

On its popular European tours, Tauck has reduced the single supplement by up to $400 on 42 departures of 18 different journeys, including the cruise line’s iconic 14-day Classic Italy itinerary.

Other tours with reduced solo pricing include trips in:

  • Germany and Central Europe
  • France
  • Spain
  • Portugal
  • Great Britain
  • Scandinavia

Land journeys in North America are up to $300 off with the biggest savings being on trips to Asia, Africa, Latin American and the Middle East. These tours are up to $600 off the single supplement fares.

Tauck CEO, Jennifer Tombaugh, gave the following statement this change in cruise fares for solo travelers:

“As much as our solo guests appreciate the great savings, they also embrace the wonderful sense of assurance and support they feel when traveling with Tauck. In addition, they love that all of the planning and logistics are taken care of.

“Everything they would normally have to arrange by themselves – hotel and restaurant reservations, sightseeing, on-site navigation and transportation – all are expertly handled by Tauck. All our guests need to do is select their trip and departure date, and we do the rest.”

Tauck is a family-owned river cruise line that’s celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2025.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
