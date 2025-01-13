Holland America Line Will Be Featured on Wheel of Fortune All Week

Holland America Line has partnered with Wheel of Fortune, America’s longest running syndicated game show, and the cruise line will be featured all week on the show.

The Wheel of Fortune episodes with Holland America Line will air from January 13-17, 2025. This will be the first time where a single cruise line has been featured on the show for an entire week.

Not only will Holland America Line cruises be given out on the show for contestants and those watching at home, but the cruise line has lowered deposits to $25 per person for the week.

The following cruises will be given away on the Wedge, Third Round Prize Puzzles, At-Home Sweepstakes and Fan Friday:

Monday, January 13: 7-Day Alaska cruise

Tuesday, January 14: 7-Day Mediterranean cruise

Wednesday, January 15: 7-Day Canada & New England cruise

Thursday, January 16: 7-Day Northern Europe cruise

Friday, January 17: 7-Day Caribbean cruise

Values of the cruises range from $7,000 to $9,000. The prizes include roundtrip airfare and cruises for two.

The entire set of Wheel of Fortune will be transformed into a nautical theme with a backdrop that looks like a ship pier behind the contestants.

Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer at Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“As a company that has been sailing for more than 150 years, we continue to innovate ways that meaningfully reach our guests.

“By creating our own Cruise Week and partnering with a celebrated show like ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ our sponsorship allows us to connect with a captivated audience who are both avid Holland America Line cruisers and new to our brand. We look forward to showcasing our global destinations on one of the most iconic wheels in the world.”