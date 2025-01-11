A Look at the 7 Cruise Ships Being Added to Carnival’s Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line currently has 27 cruise ships in service, the second most out of all the cruise lines in the world.

Over the next nine years, Carnival Cruise Line will have at least seven more ships added to their fleet. This not only includes newbuilds and a new class of ships, but also some moving over from a sister cruise line.

These seven new ships include:

Two moving over from P&O Cruises Australia

Two more Excel class ships

Three new 230,000 gross ton mega ships

Here is a look at the seven ships being added to Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet.

Two Ships From P&O Cruises Australia

In March, Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter will go into dry dock and be converted over to Carnival Funships. This is part of Carnival Corporation’s plan to dissolve their P&O Cruises Australia brand.

The cruise ships will continue to offer the same itineraries as they do now, but with entertainment and favorites that Carnival cruise passengers as used to.

However, some of the dining and shows from the P&O Cruises Australia brand will remain since the ships will continue to sail from Australia.

When they enter Carnival’s fleet, the ships will be renamed Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter.

Both cruise ships originally started sailing under sister cruise line Princess Cruises before moving over to P&O Cruises Australia in 2020. Pacific Adventure was Golden Princess and Pacific Encounter sailed as Star Princess.

Both ships are just under 109,000 gross tons in size and are Grand class vessels.

Two Excel Class Ships

Excel class cruise ships were the first to have a roller coaster on the top deck. Carnival Cruise Line currently has three in their fleet (Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee) with an order for two more.

The class is currently the largest in Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet and all three ships sail to the Caribbean.

Carnival has an order for two more Excel class ships, with one debuting in 2027 and the second a year later in 2028.

The cruise line has yet to release the names and homeports for these two new ships. Both vessels will be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

4th Excel Class Ship

Scheduled to be completed in 2027

5,400 passengers

183,900 gross tons

5th Excel Class Ship

Scheduled to be completed in 2028

5,400 passengers

183,900 gross tons

Three New Mega Ships

Over 20 years ago, Carnival was working on a new ship prototype that would be the largest in the world and the first over 200,000 gross tons in size. The cruise line decided not to build the ship and concentrate on ships in the 110,000 to 130,000 GT range.

Fast forward a couple decades and Carnival Cruise Line will finally build cruise ships over 200,000 gross tons. Last July, Carnival Corporation announced an order for three new mega cruise ships that will be nearly 230,000 gross tons.

The first will debut in the summer of 2029 with a new one coming out every two years after through 2033.

Carnival Cruise Line has yet to give any many details about these ships, but they will be built by Fincantieri in Italy and be powered by LNG.

Carnival said that a focus for these new ships will be innovative guest experiences that will take the cruise line into the future. They will also have “FUN features” that will be announced at a later date.

1st Mega Ship

Scheduled to be completed in 2029

6,200 passengers

230,000 gross tons

2nd Mega Ship

Scheduled to be completed in 2031

6,200 passengers

230,000 gross tons

3rd Mega Ship

Scheduled to be completed in 2033

6,200 passengers

230,000 gross tons

Cruise Fever will have all details on these new cruise ships from Carnival when they are announced.