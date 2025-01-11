Carnival Cruise Line Cracks Down on “Buy Me a Drink” Practice: “Strictly Forbidden”

Carnival has recently put out word that a certain “buy me a drink” practice is not allowed on their ships and is “strictly forbidden”.

Cruise lines are always adapting their rules and policies as new technologies and practices become popular.

And even if these practices are not common on every cruise, they try to “nip it in the bud” before it does become common place.

Sometimes, items that were once allowed on ships get added to the “banned list” after being misused as well.

Bluetooth speakers used to be allowed on cruise ships until they caused a commotion in public spaces like pool decks and lobbies. Now, Carnival does not allow them.

Carnival Asked About “Buy Me a Drink” Practice

Another practice that started more as a joke is now in the spotlight.

Some passengers have been putting signs on their cabin doors or on their t-shirts that say “Buy me a drink” with a QR code for Venmo or other payment processor.

Although it started as a lighthearted meme, one Carnival fan decided to ask the cruise line’s brand ambassador about the practice.

The person asked,

“John Heald, what are your thoughts about cruisers who post a sign on their cabin door or hand out flyers with a Venmo asking for people to send money for drinks? Does Carnival have a rule about that?”

Venmo is a mobile payment app that allows people to quickly transfer money to someone else. Users can send or receive money with a phone number or email address, and the app has become fairly common in the public sphere.

Heald Says It’s “Strictly Forbidden”

But Heald was straight to the point in saying that this practice was simple not permitted on Carnival cruise ships.

“Absolutely, we do. It is strictly forbidden,” he wrote. “If you have details of anybody doing this, would you please let me know those details now, and I will take care of it immediately. The solicitation of guests by guests is strictly forbidden. Thank you so much and I will be here to help so please send me the details,” Heald responded.

While it might seem overly strict to those who post these signs as a joke, Carnival has the policy in place to protect passengers from potential scams.

The cruise line also doesn’t want to provide an environment where soliciting money can make others uncomfortable.

Time will tell how this policy is enforced. Lines tend to get blurred when things are done as a joke.

Ultimately, the cruise line has stated in the past that their goal is to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all passengers, and the direct way in which this question seems to reflect that.